Liquor store to track and test all unvaxed staff

Jacques Scott branch in Savannah

(CNS): Local wine and liquor retailer, Jacques Scott, has confirmed that it is tracking the vaccination status of all of its staff and plans to introduce regular COVID-19 testing for employees who are not vaccinated at all of its shops. The liquor chain has a store at Owen Roberts International airport and so, since the repatriation flights began, it has had to tell the airport authority about the number of staff working at the airport who have and have not been vaccinated.

CEO Peter Dutton told CNS that as a result, the company is already tracking vaccine status and has been managing the information within the parameters of the Data Protection Law. He said that the store also requires new staff to be vaccinated and is considering asking the remaining unvaccinated permit holders to get their shots prior to renewal, as it is likely to become law in the coming weeks.

The chain of stores is latest in a growing line of employers beginning to take a more strict position on the status of their staff in order to protect the wider workforce and their customers. However, the company is not mandating vaccines for local workers and said it has communicated with staff about the use of the information it collects relating to their vaccine status.

“We have been clear when asking for evidence of vaccination to advise staff that this information will be kept confidential,” Dutton said. “We operate a store at Owen Roberts International airport, and we are regularly being asked by our landlord to notify the numbers of our staff who have access or may have access to the airport complex that have and have not been vaccinated. We therefore have no option but to obtain this information to meet those requirements. Any data given is anonymous.”

Dutton added, “The health and safety of all our staff and customers is of paramount concern to us and we await further directions and guidance from government as and when border controls are relaxed.”

On Monday the country moved into Phase 2 of the border reopening. Travellers returning to Cayman are now allowed to isolate on trust and without the use of electronic monitoring provided they are vaccinated.

This begins to increase the risk of community exposure to the coronavirus, given that the Delta variant is producing more breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals, who in turn may be tempted to step outside their home isolation before their five days is up.

However, officials stated in a release Tuesday that Travel Cayman, which is responsible for inward travel, is responding to the change by implementing strategies, including physical welfare checks, to ensure that people remain in compliance with quarantine protocols. Individuals quarantining without GPS technology must follow all other prescribed quarantine protocols, such as remaining in their residence for the duration of the quarantine period and receiving no visitors. Contactless supply deliveries are another important requirement.

All unvaccinated travellers are still required to complete 14 days of quarantine, while those whose vaccinations cannot be verified must complete 10 days. Both of these groups will still wear GPS technology.

The use of GPS technology has greatly assisted the continuous monitoring of people in quarantine, according to Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who heads up Travel Cayman. However, the team has identified most breaches of protocols during spot checks or because of reports from other members of the public rather than through the technology.

From its creation in 2020 to date, Travel Cayman has helped over 21,579 travellers with connections to the Cayman Islands to enter the country for essential reasons and quarantine safely.

Premier Wayne Panton said the phased reopening plan will slowly roll back requirements for inward travel, and as restrictions are reduced the likelihood of the COVID-19 disease re-entering the Cayman Islands community will increase.

The COVID-19 vaccine offers the best protection against the risk that the deadly disease poses to Caymanians and residents of all ages, he said. But practicing COVID-19 prevention protocols, including handwashing, mask-wearing and social distancing, if vulnerable, are other ways members of the public can protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider community.

“The government, with the support of public health officials and the civil service, has put a tremendous amount of planning and preparation into ensuring that we can successfully move through each phase of the plan, which is so important to the economic health of our country,” he said. “Our goal, led by the science, is to guarantee minimal risk to the community and we are continuously reviewing and upgrading our processes with this in mind. My sincerest thanks to the board for everything that they have done to date.”

On Tuesday there were no new cases of virus reported among travellers, and with the vaccination clinics closed Monday, the national rate remains at 68%.

Anyone who suspects an individual has breached quarantine can make a report to the quarantine tip hotline: 943-7233 (943-SAFE) Any person found guilty of breaching quarantine is liable upon conviction to a maximum fine of $10,000 and up to two years imprisonment.