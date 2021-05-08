Privy Council rejects rascals’ referendum appeal

Lawyer Kate McClymont with her client, Shirley Roulstone

(CNS) The UK Privy Council has refused to hear Shirley Roulstone’s appeal in connection with a legal case relating to the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, in which the local activist had challenged the constitutionality of the previous government’s decision to set a referendum on the cruise berthing project before it had passed general legislation relating to people-initiated polls. Since the case fallen at this hurdle, government does not need to pass a general law on referendums and if it chooses can legislate for each individual ballot, leaving the rules that provide or this constitutional right open to the political fancy of whichever administration is in office.

Roulstone, who, like many local activists, has been nicknamed a ‘Cayman rascal’, had appealed to the British high court after the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal overturned the Grand Court March 2020 ruling last summer. Acting Judge Tim Owen had ruled that section 70 of the Constitution, which paves the way for people-initiated referendums (PIRs), needed a general referendum law for such ballots to set the parameters.

But the government embarked on a successful appeal, which led Roulstone and the CPR campaign to take the case to London. However, on 28 April the Privy Council refused leave, stating that there is no need for the Cayman Islands to enact a general referendum law.

The court has now confirmed that the right to participate in a “fair and effective people-initiated referendum” can be fully protected by a referendum specific law without framework legislation. This means Parliament must enact separate pieces of legislation for each referendum, since the UK court did not see sufficient public interest in hearing the case

Attorney General Sam Bulgin welcomed what he said was “helpful clarification of the Constitutional position, given the understandable public interest surrounding this issue”.

The CPR groups has not yet commented on the ruling but this situation leaves many questions about PIRs unanswered. It also leaves such votes vulnerable to the political sway that any given administration could now impose on a people’s ballot, especially when, as was demonstrated in the case of the cruise project, the government is against holding such a vote.

The PPM was accused by the campaigners of bad faith regarding the cruise port referendum on a number of levels. The activists had to challenge the question, the date of the vote, the rules around the proposed campaign and the lack of any financial restrictions on the campaign. Without framework legislation, there are no rules about how a PIR should proceed once the signatures are achieved, how the petition should be verified, how the question is set, what the timelines should be or how much each side can spend.

It must also be noted that if Roulstone had not challenged the government in court and succeeded, the vote would have taken place in December 2019.