Students under investigation over ‘edibles’
(CNS): Police have opened an investigation after a group of students at the Clifton Hunter High School became ill last week after consuming what is suspected to be sweet-goods that contained ganja. The case was referred to the RCIPS by the Department of Education Services, and while two students have been excluded from school, a police spokesperson said at the weekend that no arrests have been made in relation to the investigation yet. According to the DES, three students became ill after allegedly ingesting food that contained an unknown substance.
Acting DES Director Tammy Hopkins maintained that the safety and wellness of students in the government schools are priorities.
“We are committed to supporting the affected students and ensuring their physical and emotional well-being. Immediate and necessary actions have been taken to address this matter in line with the National School Discipline and School Behaviour Policy,” she said.
Category: Education, Local News
i want to know where they got the edibles from!
This is BS, all this is just a cover up for the nasty raw/spoiled food they be serving, maybe it was the canteen food that sickened them after all didn’t CMR post something about raw hamburger meat, just looking at the picture made me sick 🤢🤢
The food is fine. When you consider the prices in Cayman, you try to get a balanced meal for the price at a govt school. Also, this includes an element of profit.
We’re not talking Ritz standard, but I guarantee it’s a better option than BK/Wendy’s crap that some parents parachute in. The CMR photo proves or disproves nothing.
Until several years ago, for about $5/6 you could even get salmon at JGHS.
Anyhow… the edibles issue has nothing to do with school food. Muppet.
Misdirection?
Teenagers are wired to experiment, especially if the target is forbidden. This is a normal part of the growth process, they just got caught! I am not aware of any program on earth that has successfully stopped inquisitive teen behaviour.
Finally! Some high achievement from our government school system!
They’ll live.
Legalize it
I don’t think any minor should be intoxicating themselves, period, but let me just address a double standard before “the devil’s lettuce” old farts from 1921 start ranting about ganja but forget about the alcoholic culture we have here.
Edibles take a long time to kick in, so it’s common to eat more thinking nothing is going to happen. When they do after eating a lot, it can kick in heavy. It’s 100x easier to gauge how high you’re going to get when not eating it.
Drink too much alcohol and you WILL die, simple. No one has ever overdosed on Cannabis, be it by tea, smoke or food.
Have there ever been any deaths due to automobile wrecks caused by drivers under the influence of cannabis?