Students under investigation over ‘edibles’

Clifton Hunter High School

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation after a group of students at the Clifton Hunter High School became ill last week after consuming what is suspected to be sweet-goods that contained ganja. The case was referred to the RCIPS by the Department of Education Services, and while two students have been excluded from school, a police spokesperson said at the weekend that no arrests have been made in relation to the investigation yet. According to the DES, three students became ill after allegedly ingesting food that contained an unknown substance.

Acting DES Director Tammy Hopkins maintained that the safety and wellness of students in the government schools are priorities.

“We are committed to supporting the affected students and ensuring their physical and emotional well-being. Immediate and necessary actions have been taken to address this matter in line with the National School Discipline and School Behaviour Policy,” she said.