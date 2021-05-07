CPR call for transparency over cruise port

Premier Wayne Panton at Wednesday’s press briefing

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has stated that the PACT Government has no plans to develop a cruise berthing facility in George Town. He also said that government has not had talks with Michael Bayley, the CEO of Royal Caribbean and does not plan to, despite his recent claims that the cruise port project, which would have involved the cruise line, may not be dead. However, the new tourism minister, Kenneth Bryan, stated Wednesday that the attorney general has advised PACT that there is no need for a referendum on the issue now. In light of this, campaigners are demanding transparency on all aspects of this issue as they remained concerned about the project and the public’s right to vote on this issue.

Answering questions from CNS at Wednesday’s press briefing, Bryan said the legal advice was that unless it was the same plan, “a referendum wouldn’t stand”. However, he stressed that the current administration had no plans to develop such a facility and said that if that changed, the premier would inform the country.

Panton was quick to interject and stated clearly, “There are no such plans.” He also said that the new government has had no conversations and with the cruise lines and there were no plans to entertain such an idea.

The Cruise Port Referendum campaign activists, who secured the necessary number of voters’ signatures to trigger a national vote on the George Town dock proposed by the last government, continue to remain wary of releasing their right to press for a vote.

Responding to CNS this week, a CPR spokesperson welcomed the new premier’s position and the public statement that there are currently no plans to pursue the proposed cruise berthing facility project. However, the activists were concerned by the recent comments by Bayley, as well as by the changes to the marine park regulations that have designated an area of the harbour as an official port and removed its marine protections.

“We feel that in order to draw this matter to a close, the country deserves a comprehensive statement from the Ministry of Tourism which led the negotiations and project under the previous administration,” they said. “CPR would also like clarification of any port enhancements that may have been planned by the previous administration, and what the current situation may be. Especially in light of the of the new Port (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 and the National Conservation (Marine Parks ) Regulations, 2021.”

As concerned citizens, the activist said they will “continue to seek transparency and full disclosure of all pertinent facts about the project and the public’s right to hold Cayman’s first People’s Initiated Referendum under s. 70 of the Cayman Islands Constitutional Order 2009”.

While the previous project under the consortium group called Verdant Isle was dropped by the last administration, with the likely return of cruising in 2022, Bayley has made it clear that the cruise sector will continue to put pressure on Caribbean ports to build piers to allow them to dock their ships.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown, public support for mass cruise has declined further and it is evident that the majority of residents want to see greater emphasis on Cayman’s stay-over guest and the need to significantly reduce the amount and size of ships calling here in future. Many believe the phased reopening of tourism towards the end of this year presents an ideal opportunity for the government to re-set cruise tourism and introduce official legal limits.