Fire crews still at smouldering landfill

George Town dump after fire contained, 6 May 2021

(CNS): The George Town landfill is still smouldering as temperatures inside the dump where the latest fire started remain hot. Fire crews returned yesterday afternoon and continued damping operations throughout the night around the initial area of concern after a new high temperature reading was taken at around 4pm. Officials said Friday that the Department of Environmental Health and firefighters are continuing operations and determining the necessary tactics to address the on going situation.