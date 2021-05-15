Aster PAD approved in face of legal challenge

Aerial view of Aster hospital location

(CNS): The proposed project for another medical tourism city, this time in West Bay, has been approved by the Central Planning Authority, despite the fact that the deal the developers struck with the government is subject to judicial review. While the PAD approval does not give Aster Cayman MedCity permission to begin construction of any of the buildings, it has paved the way for the landowners to begin clearing the near 40-acre site, half of which is mangrove wetlands. With a pending legal action that could derail the hospital, conservationists worry that this could see West Bay lose a swathe of important wetland habitat for a project that does not go ahead.

Following the green light from the CPA, Gene Thompson, the local project director for the development, said the team was pleased to hear the application had been successful.

“This confirmation covers the decision of the approval of the application. We now await the official written notice. This is an important milestone, allowing us to proceed with obtaining the necessary permissions to commence site works, but more importantly representing a move forward for our multi-phase project,” he said.

Thompson had delivered the presentation to the CPA, which had clearly been keen to approve the application, despite the multiple concerns raised by the Department of Environment and the failure of Aster to come up with a like-for-like plan to replace the mangrove loss. The PAD was also objected to by several neighboring property owners, who had tried to raise the question of the outstanding legal action filed by Doctors Hospital. However, this was dismissed by the CPA.

Thompson had strongly objected to any idea that the deal Aster signed with the former administration just weeks before the elections was in any way not confirmed and completed, as he stressed that this was a done deal.

However, according to the Doctors Hospital judicial review application, which has been granted leave to be heard by the courts, the agreements between the government and Aster as well as the last agreement between the government and the existing Health City project maybe unlawful and breach the Constitution.

The lawyers, McGrath Tonner, representing CTMH Holdings Ltd, the parent company of the hospital, claim in the application that the government has not set out the full and transparent criteria for the list of various duty and fee waivers that have been granted to these hospitals, while at the same time has acted unfairly and discriminated against Doctors Hospital by denying it any of the same concessions.

The hospital argues that government is wrong for being willing to forego many hundreds of thousands of dollars in duty fees relating to both Health City and Aster MedCity without full transparency, while claiming that it is fettered by the law from offering the same waivers to Doctors Hospital.

As examples of the kind of savings these two medical projects have as a result of the waiver denied to CTMH, the claim points out that importation of a $1 million ultrasound machine that will cost them $250,000 in customs duty, which would be waived for the two medical cities, and while a doctor’s annual work permit fee is costing the Doctors Hospital $13,650, no fees are to be collected for overseas physicians employed at either Aster or Health City.

The claim is against government and not the medical tourism projects, which are listed as interested parties. In it the lawyers also revealed that the government ignored a letter sent on 9 March about the proposed action, in which they asked for the contact details of Aster and Health City’s principals, who are outside this jurisdiction. There is a time limit on judicial reviews and a slow response to anyone seeking to file a judicial review risks the right the public has to such legal action being undermined. The government has also failed to respond to the hospital’s request for the criteria for waiving work permit fees for the two medical projects.

The JR application also states that the government has treated Health City and plans to treat Aster MedCity far more favourably that it has the local Doctors Hospital, having granted only partial and selected waivers to the facility on certain medical supplies and having completely refused to grant any concessions on others. The hospital points out that when it applied for a blanket waiver on testing equipment imported to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the government told the Doctors Hospital that it was not permitted to grant such a waiver.

While Justice Cheryl Richards has granted the applicants leave for the judicial review, no date has yet been set for the hearing.