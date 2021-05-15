Driver killed in Cayman Brac car crash

Fatal car crash on Cayman Brac Friday evening

(CNS): A 36-year-old man from Cayman Brac was killed on Friday evening following a single-car crash on West End Road-East, in which the vehicle reportedly flipped over. Emergency services arrived on the scene around 5:30pm. The driver, who according to social media postings was ejected from the car onto the road, was transported by ambulance to Faith Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No other details were revealed by the police but they said the traffic unit is now investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

The victim is the fourth person this year to lose their life on Cayman’s roads. The death comes just days after Superintendent Brad Ebanks fro the RCIPS said traffic police would be focused on road safety this year in an effort to stop the road death toll from increasing from the three lives already lost up until this week.

Meanwhile, on Grand Cayman another driver was badly injured in the early hours of Saturday morning in George Town at the stop-light intersection of Shedden Road and North Sound Road, just by the tyre shop. He was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

This crash is also under investigation and the public is urged to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit or the George Town police station on 949-4222.

Information regarding either of the crashes can be submitted anonymously to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.



