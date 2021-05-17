CIMA issues warning to ‘crafty’ offshore firm

CIMA and Cayman Islands Stock Exchange offices in George Town

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority warned the financial sector that these “are not normal times” in a statement that strongly criticised the Maples Group for issuing a press release about its judicial review application against the regulator. The increased scrutiny by CIMA comes as the jurisdiction fights to be removed from the current Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and meet pressure to prosecute offshore firms that are not in compliance with the new rules. CIMA said this move by Maples was not only “inappropriate, professionally irresponsible and crafty, but also entirely against the spirit of existing Court Orders that currently pertain to these proceedings”.

In a short but damning statement, the regulator said it was disappointed and extremely concerned “that the Maples Group has thought it fit to issue the recent press release regarding their judicial review of the Authority’s interpretation and application of certain provisions within the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations (AMLRs)”.

CIMA made it clear it would be enforcing the new rules vigorously and would not be prevented from doing its job: “The Authority wishes to make it abundantly clear that it intends to robustly defend these proceedings, and will strenuously resist any incursions into, or attempts to undermine, the strength of the jurisdiction’s AML/CFT regime. Furthermore, the Authority takes its supervisory responsibilities extremely seriously and will take all necessary actions whenever regulated entities repeatedly fail to address supervisory directions to comply with the jurisdiction’s regulatory requirements.

“As far as AML/CFT issues are concerned, these are not normal times, and persons conducting relevant financial business in or from these islands should be aware that it is not business as usual,” the regulator stated.

The unequivocal warning comes after the regulator handed Intertrust a fine of $4.2 million over their failings regarding compliance with a wide range of regulations relating to anti-money laundering.

Given the increased external scrutiny due to ongoing international obligations, “attempts to undermine the jurisdiction’s ability to implement the AMLRs will be vehemently resisted,” CIMA said. “This is not only necessary in the broader context of our role as an international financial services center, but vital to ensuring that the jurisdiction and its regulated entities take the required and necessary measures to prevent the misuse of legal persons and arrangements for money laundering, terrorist financing and other financial crime.”

CIMA said this was fundamental to upholding the integrity of Cayman’s financial system.