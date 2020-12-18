School PE teacher hit by car is in critical condition

Greg Simcoe

(CNS): Cayman International School’s physical education teacher at the primary school is in hospital in critical condition after he was run down on the West Bay road Wednesday evening. As he was crossing the road with his dog at around 6pm, Greg Simcoe was hit by a Toyota Hiace van near Cemetery Beach at the junction of Ernest Jackson Drive.

Simcoe was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. However, his dog was killed at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured, and the matter is currently under investigation.

The collision was one of eleven that police officers responded to that day and the RCIPS is urging drivers to follow the speed limits, avoid distractions and do not drive while under the influence. Pedestrians are also reminded to walk facing the flow of traffic, and cyclists are reminded to ride with the flow of traffic and follow the rules of the road.

“We are asking motorists to be extra vigilant when travelling on roads, especially at night,” siad Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Make sure your full attention is on driving at all times. For pedestrians and cyclists, it is important to wear light-coloured clothes, and cyclists should have reflectors and lights affixed to their bicycles.

“These pieces of equipment can be found at most hardware stores, and taking these small steps will help make our roads that much safer for everyone using them,” he added.