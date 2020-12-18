Active COVID-19 cases increase to 26

Lab staff operating GeneXpert Faith Hospital

(CNS): There are now 26 active cases of COVID-19 in Cayman after another two people tested positive for the virus. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said 352 coronavirus tests were carried out over the last day and the rest were negative. The two positive samples were asymptomatic travellers. There are five people currently said to be suffering COVID symptoms but no one is in hospital with the virus.

All of these active cases are among 1,411 travellers who are still in isolation, either at a government quarantine facility or in their homes. Cayman has now recorded 97 cases since the borders opened on 1 October in travellers returning to the islands.

In total 310 people have tested positive for the virus here since testing began in March. Just two people have died and there has been no community transmission since July. Government officials have now carried out 57,430 tests.