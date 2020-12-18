OAG: Budgets are opaque and complex

(CNS): The government’s budget process is neither effective nor transparent and needs significant improvement to make it more simple and accountable, the auditor general has said in her latest report. Sue Winspear said that limited progress has been made in addressing the concerns her office has raised for more than seven years about how government manages and reports the way it spends public cash.

Winspear pointed out that government is failing to match its resources to the outcomes it wants to achieve and the budget document is inaccessible.

“I believe that ‘less is more’ and producing 2,700 pages of budget documents actually reduces transparency and understanding,” she said in Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency: Budgeting, the first of a trilogy of performance audit reports drilling down into the budget process.

The most recent budget document is 3,000 pages but fails to explain to the public how their cash is being used to achieve government goals.

“Providing more information does not necessarily improve transparency; too much information can make it difficult for readers to understand the Government’s spending programme,” she added.

The report sets out 17 recommendations to improve budgeting, and while they are aimed at the civil servants involved in preparing the budgets, Winspear had a message for the politicians too. Legislators have historically passed supplementary budget approvals running to millions of dollars after the budget year in question has ended, but they should be doing that in a more timely fashion to improve accountability to the people.

“This will be helped if the Parliament shifted to more frequent and regular meetings as it establishes itself as a new, independent entity,” she said.

The Office of the Auditor General has also published its annual review of the state of financial reporting and found some significant improvements in this area. All of the public sector entities that had completed their 2019 audits, which is 36 out of a total of 41, received a clean or unqualified opinion, and they are also producing reports with the accounts, which goes some way to addressing the transparency problems.

With government now on top of the financial reporting side of its public finance, Winspear said the focus must now shift to improvements in the budgeting process.

Responding to the OAG reports, officials welcomed her comments about improvements in the bookkeeping. Facing the more critical report on budgeting, officials said the finance ministry is committed to modernising the system for future budgets. They said a working group, which was established more than two years ago but has been inactive ever since, would now get to work, following the publication of this special audit by Winspear’s team and based on its recommendations.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who has taken overall leadership responsibility for public financial management, said the government takes its responsibility as custodians of the public purse very seriously.

“Where we have been tasked with making improvements in recent years, we have strived to deliver those efficiently and strategically,” he said. “We pledge to continue to make improvements with regards to transparency and accountability in our use of public funds and, particularly, to make this information more accessible to the public.”

But back in 2013 the OAG had warned government that the links between the strategic policy statement and outcomes or policy aims of government and the outputs included in the budget statements were unclear and disjointed, and this is still the case.

“It is important that money and other resources are directed towards achieving the government’s strategic priorities and outcomes and that appropriate measures are put in place to demonstrate the progress towards achieving these,” Winspear wrote in the report.

She pointed out that while government sets out the broad strategic outcomes it wants, it does not outline how it will achieve them. Listing activities or projects are not outcomes, she noted. In other words, government is failing to show the public how the money it is spending is achieving the policy aims it has promised to voters.

By way of example, the auditor general noted that one of the specific goals in the 2019 budget, regarding education was headed “The Best Education Opportunities for All Our Children”, but the outcome listed was to focus on improving facilities, which does not by itself contribute to a better education, Winspear said.

“It would be better to set specific outcomes that relate to educational attainment such as increasing the overall level of educational achievement levels of school children, reducing the gap in educational attainment between the highest and lowest performers, and improving the Cayman

Islands’ standing when benchmarking internationally,” Winspear explained.