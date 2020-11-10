Motorcyclist arrested over pedestrian’s death

Powell Smith Drive, West Bay

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from West Bay who was driving the motorcycle that struck and killed Chuck Elvis Ebanks (53), also from West Bay, on Saturday evening has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Ebanks died after he was knocked down on Powell Smith Road at around 7:30pm, just hours after Tropical Storm Eta had struck, blocking and flooding roads in the district.

The motorbike rider was injured in the fatal crash and he was also taken to hospital. Alongside the serious charges in relation to Ebanks’ death, the rider is also facing other potential charges after he was arrested for taking a conveyance without authority, driving without being qualified, and other traffic offences.

He has been granted bail as investigations continue and has not yet been charged.