GT man charged with catalog of offences

RCIPS van outside courthouse

(CNS): A 23-year-old man from George Town has been remanded in custody and charged with eight offences in relation to several incidents over the last two weeks. The man is accused of unlawfully entering a home in West Bay, where he threatened the owner with violence while brandishing a machete and then assaulted another man at the premises.

The man has been charged with criminal trespass, three counts of causing fear or provocation of violence, assault ABH, possession of a restricted weapon, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He appeared in court Tuesday, where he was jailed until his next appearance.