Pedestrian killed after being hit by motorbike

Powell Smith Drive, West Bay

(CNS): The RCIPS has not yet released details on a fatal collision that happened in West Bay on Saturday evening, in which a pedestrian was hit by a motorbike. There is no indication in the police report if anyone was at fault but they have said that the matter is now under investigation. The police have not yet identified, or even revealed the gender of, the deceased person. However, CNS understands that the victim is male.

The RCIPS said that the collision on Powell Smith Drive happened shortly after 7:20pm on 7 November. Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was subsequently pronounced dead. The rider of the motorbike was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for injuries, though the police have not given any indication as to how serious these are.