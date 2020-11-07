Grand Cayman gone clear as TS Eta heads north

(CNS): The Deputy Governor and the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) gave the ‘ All Clear’ from Tropical Storm Eta on Grand Cayman, at 4pm Saturday, as the storm headed north. A warning remained in effect for the Sister Islands however, given Eta had strengthened even more. The storm had arrived and passed over Grand Cayman much quicker than expected but it was packing stronger winds than had been forecast as well as a deluge of rain.

Despite lifting the warning for Grand Cayman officials urged people to remain off the roads to help authorities and utilities to complete their damage assessment and get started on repairs and road clearing. With a significant amount of downed trees and power poles as well as extensive flooding, road closures can be expected over the next few hours.

Seven Mile Beach







CUC was also out working to repair lines and restore lost power. While the other utilities largely weathered the storm in some places there were incidences of water outages and some challenges to Flow’s mobile network east of George Town.

Marine conditions are expected to remain severe and residents on all three islands are strongly asked to stay away from the coastal areas and refrain from getting into the water. A small craft advisory remains in effect. Coastal conditions will be monitored to see when the all clear can be given.

Deputy Governor, Franz Manderson urged people to remain cautious despite the improving weather conditions on Grand Cayman.

“It looks the worst from Tropical Storm Eta is over for Grand Cayman but the threat of severe weather continues for the Sister Islands, especially since the storm strengthened after it passed by Grand Cayman and has moved further north,” he said. “Please be mindful of road closures and continue to remain off the roads …as authorities check for any damage, downed power lines…for the next several hours. Also please keep away from all coastal areas as dangerous waves will continue.”

According to the NHC 4pm bulletin, Eta was 85 miles NNE of Grand Cayman headed for Cuba at around 16mph. The storm had intensified with winds in excess of 60mph. On the forecast track, the center of Eta will cross central Cuba tonight, approach south Florida and the Florida Keys on Sunday. Some strengthening is possible and Eta could be near hurricane strength as it approaches Florida.

For the latest weather updates, visit www.weather.gov.ky

For tips to prepare for severe weather, visit www.caymanprepared.ky

For the latest government news and updates, visit www.gov.ky/all-news

For all government office closures and other bulletin board notices, visit www.gov.ky/news/noticeboard