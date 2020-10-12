Dr Lee heads long list of royal gongs

CMO Dr John Lee, OBE

(CNS): Dr John Lee, the chief medical officer, has been awarded an OBE for his outstanding contribution to health services in the Cayman Islands, heading a long list of various gongs and accolades for healthcare workers, public servants and volunteers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside Dr Lee’s top royal award, Angela Marie Tanzillo-Swarts, the hospital’s forensic DNA specialist, received an MBE for her work on testing.

Dr Lee said that Cayman’s unique strengths of integrity, clear thinking, indomitable spirit, resilience and perseverance have allowed us all to successfully face the challenge of the COVID disease. “I thank all of those in government and healthcare for their unswerving support and those closest to me for holding me through the darkest times,” he added.

One of these people was Tanzillo-Swarts, who has been fundamental in the strategy of test and trace, with her outstanding contribution to Cayman’s capacity and ability to carry out wide-scale testing. “It is very gratifying to have been able to be of service. I am honoured and humbled by the recognition,” she said.

The Queen’s 2020 Birthday Honours list was delayed from June to include people, such as healthcare workers, in the UK and around the Commonwealth who have been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19.

Cayman’s long list of recipients of the Certificate and Badge of Honour was “in recognition of their exceptional service to our community during this pandemic. This is a unique and special one-off set of awards to reflect the unprecedented situation in which we find ourselves,” according to Governor Martyn Roper.

“While we did not experience serious health impacts like many other countries, these awards from Her Majesty The Queen, despite stiff competition, underline that the success Cayman has had in controlling the virus should be recognised,” he said as the list was unveiled.

The governor noted that recent events at the Red Bay Primary indicate that Cayman is not “out of the woods yet” when it comes to “this complicated and dangerous virus. But the awards today can give us confidence that we have so many people with ability, skills, effectiveness and dedication to deal with whatever arises.”

Offering his congratulations to Dr Lee and Tanzillo-Swarts on their top gongs, the governor said Dr Lee played a unique and pivotal role, in the full glare of press and public attention, in our response to this crisis.

“He helped steer our Islands to safety during a highly difficult period in our Islands’ history,” Roper said. “He carried out his duties calmly and confidently, providing outstanding public health advice, as confirmed to me by Public Health England. He was a reassuring presence for the wider community.”

The governor also noted the unique and critical role played by the HSA’s DNA expert. “Ms Tanzillo-Swarts did more than anyone to enable Cayman to develop a reliable testing capability and capacity, which made such a crucial contribution to the success we had in responding to the virus. For our Islands to have conducted over 40,000 tests is an outstanding achievement,” Roper added.

He congratulate all of those in the long list of people who received the Certificate and Badge of Honour for their commitment, dedication, and sense of duty in supporting people across our entire community.

“Our Islands are blessed to have people of this quality and standing who are prepared to work so hard for our community. They have all demonstrated CaymanKind at its very best. We will hold an awards event, in the next couple of months, at Government House for those who got awards to receive their certificates and badges with family and friends,” Roper stated.

See the full list of awardees below:

Award of Certificate and Badge of Honour, for meritorious services rendered during the COVID Pandemic and for services rendered to the Government and people of the Cayman Islands:

Chief Officer Gloria Mcfield Nixon – Portfolio of the Civil Service

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose – Cabinet Office

Chief Officer Eric Bush – Ministry of International Trade Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs

Chief Officer Wesley Howell – Ministry of Employment and Border Control

Acting Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie – Ministry of Health Environment Culture and Housing

Chief Officer Teresa Echenique – Ministry of Community Affairs

For meritorious service rendered during the COVID Pandemic:

Ms Jennifer West – Meals on Wheels

Mr Rob Imparato – Meals on Wheels

Mr Woody Foster – Managing Director, Fosters

Mrs Marie Eden – Cayman Food Bank

Mr Phillip Hyre – Cayman Food Bank

Chief Executive Officer Wil Pineau – Chamber of Commence

Ms Tara Nielsen – Acts of Random Kindness

Dr Binoy Chattuparambil – Clinical Director, Health City

Commissioner of Police Mr Derek Byrne – Royal Cayman Islands Police Service

Director Hazard Management Danielle Coleman

Director of the Department of Children and Family Services Paulinda Mendoza-Williams

Chief Information Officer Suzette Ebanks

First Legislative Counsel Cheryl Neblett

Commandant Robert Scotland – Coast Guard

Commandant Bobeth O’Garro – Cayman Islands Cadet Corps

Deputy Head of the Governor’s Office – Maria Leng

Policy Adviser, Governor’s Office – Mrs Simone Eade

Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood – Heath Services Authority

Chief Financial Officer Dawn Cummings – Health services Authority

Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez – Public Health/Health Services Authority

Dr Hazel Brown – Chief Nursing Officer, Heath Services Authority

Acting Director Joseph Woods – Port Authority

Mr Chris Duggan – VP Dart and Special Constable RCIPS

Deputy Chief Officer Joan West Dacres – Community Affairs

Deputy Chief Officer Andrea Fa’amoe – Ministry of International Trade Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs

Deputy Chief Officer Kathryn Dinspel-Powell – Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs

Director Graeme Jackson – Portfolio of the Civil Service

Mr Jon Japal – Department of Planning

Superintendent Adrian Seales – Royal Cayman Islands Police Service

Ms Claudia Brady – Department of Commerce and Investment

Ms Tristaca Ebanks – Ministry of International Trade Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs

Ms Kristy Watler – Cabinet Office

Acting Deputy Chief Officer Lauren Knight – Portfolio of the Civil Service

Dr Tasha Ebanks Garcia – Office of the Deputy Governor

Ms Ventisha Conolly- Ministry of Tourism, District Administration and Transport

Mr Roy Tatum – Office of the Honourable Premier

Ms Laura Watler – Portfolio of the Civil Service

Director Winston Sutherland – Portfolio of the Civil Service

Ms Delia Hydes – Portfolio of the Civil Service

Ms Lauren Knight – Portfolio of the Civil Service

For meritorious services rendered to the Financial Services industry:

Chief Officer Dr Dax Basdeo – Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs

Director Michelle Bahadur – Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs

For meritorious services to Public Health and to the people of the Cayman Islands:

Director Richard Simms – Department of Environmental Health

For achievements in leadership and innovation within the Department of Commerce and Investment

Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh – Department of Commerce and Investment

For meritorious service to the Commissions supporting democracy and services rendered during the COVID pandemic: