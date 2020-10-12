Off-duty cop collides with motorbike

(CNS): An off-duty-police officer involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Shamrock Road on Saturday evening was negative for alcohol when given a roadside test at the scene of the smash, police have said. The motorcyclist sustained a very serious but not life-threatening injury to his leg and was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, while the cop, who was driving an SUV, emerged unscathed.

The collision happened at about 6:40pm near to the junction of Poindexter Road in Prospect, when both the Motorbike and the SUV were heading west.

An investigation is now underway, which is being overseen by a police inspector, given the potential conflict. Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information is asked to contact the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.