Off-duty cop collides with motorbike
(CNS): An off-duty-police officer involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Shamrock Road on Saturday evening was negative for alcohol when given a roadside test at the scene of the smash, police have said. The motorcyclist sustained a very serious but not life-threatening injury to his leg and was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, while the cop, who was driving an SUV, emerged unscathed.
The collision happened at about 6:40pm near to the junction of Poindexter Road in Prospect, when both the Motorbike and the SUV were heading west.
An investigation is now underway, which is being overseen by a police inspector, given the potential conflict. Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information is asked to contact the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
Category: Local News
Not life threatening you say but certainly life changing.
The off duty officer saw the young man riding rouge and decided to take matters into his own hands by crashing into the young man and causing his injuries and almost death.
That is not prescribed by law in the Cayman Islands for the mere fact that the officer decided to play the roll of judge, jury and executioner and almost ending the individual’s life for a few minor traffic infractions.
What the off duty officer should have done was follow the individual and alerted the proper authorities with lights and sirens, and have the judicial system deal with this matter according to.
This was clearly an act of a third world mentality and as some form of jungle justice, this young man and his family should sue and file charges against these types of tyrants plaguing and spoiling our first world with third world garbage mentality.
Hello. You obviously do not know what happened. The scooter ran into the back of a vehicle making a turn onto a side road. The guy on the scooter was either not paying attention or was trying to overtake the officer as he was making his turn.
What I do know is that this same scooter is ALWAYS weaving in and out of traffic. Going into the center of the road with in between vehicles going in opposite directions. And ALWAYS SPEEDING. His legs are usually hanging out the sides when he is driving.
Sorry to say it’s the scooters fault, not the off duty officers. So take your lies and falsehoods somewhere else.
How do you know this? Or are you just rumor mill marl?
You are making a lot of assumptions.
The relevant facts reported are that:
1) there was a collision
2) someone is badly injured
3) the driver of the SUV did not test positive for excessive blood alcohol levels
That’s it.
Was it Buju again
1:55 No. Section 84(2) Traffic Law 2011.
Where an accident occurs owing to the presence of a vehicle on a road, a constable may, subject to section 86, request a person whom he has
reasonable cause to believe –
(a) was driving;
(b) was in charge of the vehicle; or
(c) was supervising a learner driver of the vehicle,
at the time of the accident, to provide a specimen of breath for a breath test by a
portable alcohol-in-breath measuring device.
Is it mandatory for persons be tested fir alcohol at scene of every accident?
It should be