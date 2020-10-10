No sign of outbreak re school COVID-19 case

CMO Dr John Lee at Saturday’s press briefing

(CNS): Over 200 samples taken from Red Bay Primary School students, teachers, staff and connected families have all come back negative for COVID-19. “This case is not a clinical threat to the community,” Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Saturday about the positive sample from a child at the school on Friday. But as everyone breathed a sign of relief that there is no sign of an outbreak of the virus at the school, Dr Lee revealed at a press briefing that the condition of one COVID-positive patient has deteriorated.

In a stark reminder of the dangers of the coronavirus, Dr Lee confirmed that the symptomatic patient, who has been in hospital this week, is now on a ventilator. The individual, who returned to Cayman last month, became ill with the virus while in quarantine and is one of only a handful of people here who have suffered the worst of the symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Cayman has been fortunate and of the 221 cases recorded since March, only one person has died. Patient zero, an Italian national, was the first person to test positive after leaving a cruise ship because of an unrelated medical emergency. He was treated at Health City, where he later died.

But well over one million people have died as a result of the coronavirus in ten months. Many more millions have been very ill as a result of the infection, with growing numbers of people who have recovered reporting long-term problems.

Cayman has worked hard to keep the virus out and most of those it has impacted have, fortunately, been asymptomatic. At present there are nine active cases.

Public health laboratory staff worked into the early hours of the morning Friday-Saturday, running 346 tests from the contacts of the student suspected of having the virus at Red Bay as well as travellers who arrived Friday, only one of whom was positive but is asymptomatic.

A quality control on the positive sample taken from the student also came back negative, suggesting that this could be a lingering case of the virus but that the child is unlikely to be contagious now. However, given the gargantuan efforts Cayman has made to keep the virus at bay, Dr Lee said that, in line with WHO safety protocols, the family will remain in isolation.

To ensure that the virus has not spread, he has advised that the Year 2 students at Red Bay and the associated staff and their families all remain in isolation for 14 days from their last contact with the child, which in most cases was one week ago on 2 October, when the student was last in class.

Red Bay school will not close but the absence of at least six teachers there and in other government schools because they are parents of children at Red Bay in that year group, means that support teachers will be brought in to plug the gaps, according to Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. She said that the 54 impacted students will switch to home learning, though this will only be for four days since government schools begin the mid-term break next Friday.

Dr Lee confirmed that the families impacted are being trusted to follow isolation protocols under public health management, as was the case with all residents who acquired the virus, or were contacts of those who acquired the virus, during lockdown. The CMO confirmed they would not be asked to wear the geofence tags.

Meanwhile, there are now 200 people using the geofencing technology after travelling to Cayman from overseas since the beginning of the month and 191 people in government quarantine.

But it is not just those returning from overseas who pose a threat. Local workers at the airport, those at the quarantine facilities and healthcare workers all come into contact with those arrivals. And even though they are all using protective equipment, Dr Lee said there has never been a zero risk and we need to remain vigilant.

The Red Bay student case caused real concern, resulting in a surge of people wanting to be tested. The HSA drive-thru test service on Saturday morning was at capacity, and will therefore reopen on Monday at 7:30am to allow people to get tested without registering.

Anyone not able to attend can still get tested by registering online and booking an appointment, as government continues to offer free testing and encourages everyone to take advantage of the service.

Dr Lee explained that testing the community continues to help with the containment of the virus and will alert them to any potential outbreaks before they happen. “The risk in Cayman is low,” Dr Lee said. “But it is not zero,” he warned, as he urged people, especially if they get cold- or flu-like symptoms to call the hotline and get tested.