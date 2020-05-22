Cayman in top ten countries for testing

Flu Clinic at the George Town hospital

(CNS): Chief Medical officer Dr John Lee has revealed that since Sunday, the HSA laboratories have produced 1,935 COVID-19 test results, which has pushed the Cayman Islands into the top 10 countries in the world for testing per population. There were 467 new results on Friday, all of them for front-line workers and eight of which were positive. One of those positive COVID patients was a contact from a known case and seven are believed to have been acquired by community transmission.

Cayman now has a total of 129 positive cases, 67 of them active; 12 are symptomatic and 55 asymptomatic; 61 have fully recovered. Right now, no one is in hospital for COVID-19, the CMO reported at Friday’s press briefing.

Dr Lee said the good news from Cayman Brac was that contact tracing had been done for the three positive cases there and no more positives had been found.

Around 1,600 construction workers have been tested and about one third of the results have come back, Dr Lee said, noting that this was where the HSA was making a real push to get results. He said they were not finding any pockets that were giving pause for concern and was hoping that there would be no delay in the opening up of this sector.

Dr Lee said that although the reason for results in Cayman would not really be known for a while, he has a strong suspicion that the low number of positives in the Cayman Islands is weather related. Another factors might be density of populations, he said. In other countries it has been found that high density locations, such as prisons and nursing homes, have been particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

He noted that half of the positive results here are weak. “So our period of lockdown… allowed a lot of the disease, which I believe is still here and has been here all the while, to burn itself out relatively.”

Asked whether temperature scanners were useful, Dr Lee said he would not recommend it to look for people who had COVID-19. Because so many people are asymptomatic it could generate a false sense of security, he explained, noting that temperature testing was very useful for MERS and SARS because everyone who has those diseases has a high temperature.

Dr Lee said that when people get a screening test for COVID-19 they should get a leaflet on how to access their results by logging into their HSA account using their email. But only 35% of people have activated their account for the patient portal, he said, adding that anyone who needs help can email info@hsa.ky.

Anyone who does not have an email account will be called by Public Health, and everyone who is positive will be contacted very shortly after the result comes in, Dr Lee said.