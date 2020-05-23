Beat officers handing out reusable masks

An officer hands out a reusable cloth mask at a local supermarket.

Three members of the RCIPS Community Department team hands out reusable cloth masks and flyers in a West Bay Road neighbourhood

Two RCIPS officers distributing masks in a George Town community

(CNS): Community police officers have been handing out tens of thousands of cloth face masks on all three Cayman Islands. The masks were procured from Jamaica and the US through the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and are being distributed to members of the public and to front-line staff from public safety and customer facing agencies such as RCIPS, Prison Service, Customs and Border Control, Airports Authority and Water Authority.

According to a government release, as of yesterday nearly 24,000 reusable cloth masks had been distributed by the Community Policing Branch of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, including around 21,500 on Grand Cayman, 2,300 on Cayman Brac and 87 on Little Cayman. A further 41,000 are still to be distributed.

COVID-19 spreads via droplets when people talk, cough or sneeze, and the purpose of the masks is to reduce the chances that people positive for the viral illness infect others.

While distribution of masks only began last week, the procurement of the masks began some time ago as a special project of the NEOC, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HCCI) Director Danielle Coleman explained.

“When it became clear that we would be moving towards everyone needing to wear a mask in public places, an immediate challenge was how we would source and then distribute reusable masks to all persons across the Cayman Islands,” she said.

“The Support Services cluster which combines procurement, negotiating and logistics skills as well as private sector contacts took the lead on this project and were able to source the required amount at a reasonable price,” Coleman added.

Support Services ultimately procured a total of 100,000 masks, half from Jamaica and half from American corporation Hanes, at a total cost of US$150,000. The Dart Group helped procure the masks from the US, which had not originally been intended to be sold outside the country, according to the release.

Those purchased from Jamaica are in use by various public safety agencies, including the RCIPS and the Jamaica Defence Force. Meanwhile the Hanes masks have been approved by both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control in the United States.

To ensure nationwide distribution, Support Services partnered with the RCIPS, and as of late last week, teams of community police officers and community safety officers have gone door-to-door across the three Cayman Islands.

Inspector Courtney Myles, who heads the Community Policing Department of the RCIPS, said the masks had already has been delivered to nearly everyone on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, as well as about one third of the people on Grand Cayman.

“We thought this was the perfect project for our community team. We are on the ground daily, and as such we know people and their circumstances at the neighbourhood level. Our capability to go door to door also means that we can properly map and manage the distribution process in a way that is fair to all,” Inspector Myles said.

Flyers with instructions for the care and proper use of the reusable cloth masks are also being provided to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Masks are also being provided to front-line personnel within public safety and customer facing agencies such as RCIPS, Prison Service, Customs and Border Control, Airports Authority and Water Authority.

With local businesses such as supermarkets now requiring customers to wear face-coverings to gain access, community police officers have also been on site at all locations with a limited supply of disposable masks to give anyone who comes without one.

They will also be included in the return-to-work personal protective equipment kits for all government entities, as well as Statutory Authorities and Government Companies, in preparation for phased reactivation of the public service.

New public health regulations require everyone in the Cayman Islands over the age of two years old to wear a face covering when indoors in a public place and unable to maintain a distance of six feet from other people.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee thanked NEOC, including the Support Services Team and the RCIPS, for working to ensure that everyone in the Cayman Islands is able to comply with the legislation as quickly as possible.