Date set for 2021 General Elections
(CNS): Cayman Islands voters will go to the polls in twelve months time on Wednesday, 26 May 2021, a date that has now been confirmed by the Governor’s Office. However, it is still not known if the referendum on the government’s cruise port project will also take place that day, as urged by the Cruise Port Referendum activists.
The 2021 elections will be the second General Election to be held under the ‘one person, one vote’ system with single-member electoral districts.
“The Cayman Islands has a proud history of fair, well run democratic elections with high levels of voter participation,” said Governor Martyn Roper. “I am confident that the Elections Office will continue this practice in the 2021 General Election.”
Candidates will contest seats 19 seat, as defined by 2015 Electoral Boundary Commission’s report, which can be seen in the CNS Library, together with the 2021 General Election Programme.
The date for the cruise port referendum was originally set for 19 December 2019. However, CPR member Shirley Roulstone, supported by the National Trust, successfully challenged the law which set out this date.
The CPR group has said that the most obvious date to have the referendum would be on the same day as the election, which would combine both the logistics and the expense.
Check back to CNS for more on the 2021 elections next week.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Good – now… lets get rid of those damn single member “West Kingston” constituencies and the deeply flawed, “winner-take-all” First Past The Post electoral system.
PLEASE:
@ Multi-seat constituencies
## 15 seats in multi-seat constituencies spread through out the islands (5 or 6 constituencies in total, with 3/4/5 seats per constituency)
## 4 seats in a single, all 3 islands wide, “super-constituency”
@Voters to be able to vote in their local multi-seat constituency AND/OR in the all islands wide constituency
@Proportional Representation – any of the many forms will do!
Get rid of the so-called “OMOV” disaster, hermetically sealed, troglodyte, petri-dishes where the worst excesses of “democracy” are foisted upon us.
We need real choices and not just recycling of the same men/women who are best prepared for the past – not our future.
Like a wise man in our community says,
No Weed
No Wote
God help Cayman if Arden McLean and Joey Who are the best choices to replace Alden McLaughlin and McKeeva Bush as leaders in local politics.
If the ppm select Joey Hew to lead the party they will not win enough seats to form a coalition plus he will not win his seat.
A national vote is appropriate. One man one vote is a disaster for these Islands. Instead we should each have 15 votes, and have every member directly accountable to all of us (not just the one in our district). It would also likely raise the overall quality of our representation.
Can we please have young new faces running for office this time? Step up. I will only be voting for new fresh candidates. I’m done with the oldies on all sides.
It’s still rigged to exclude the eligibility of all Caymanians, and retains the “party system“ which was soundly rejected at the polls last time.