Date set for 2021 General Elections

(CNS): Cayman Islands voters will go to the polls in twelve months time on Wednesday, 26 May 2021, a date that has now been confirmed by the Governor’s Office. However, it is still not known if the referendum on the government’s cruise port project will also take place that day, as urged by the Cruise Port Referendum activists.

The 2021 elections will be the second General Election to be held under the ‘one person, one vote’ system with single-member electoral districts.

“The Cayman Islands has a proud history of fair, well run democratic elections with high levels of voter participation,” said Governor Martyn Roper. “I am confident that the Elections Office will continue this practice in the 2021 General Election.”

Candidates will contest seats 19 seat, as defined by 2015 Electoral Boundary Commission’s report, which can be seen in the CNS Library, together with the 2021 General Election Programme.

The date for the cruise port referendum was originally set for 19 December 2019. However, CPR member Shirley Roulstone, supported by the National Trust, successfully challenged the law which set out this date.

The CPR group has said that the most obvious date to have the referendum would be on the same day as the election, which would combine both the logistics and the expense.

