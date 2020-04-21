Prisoners released to ease jail crowding

HMP Northward

(CNS): The prison director has released on licence fourteen local prisoners who were approaching the end of their sentence or deemed to be low risk to reduce prison overcrowding and control the potential spread of the coronavirus at HMP Northward. Another four prisoners from overseas have also been released and deported on the flights to Miami on Friday and Canada on Monday, after Governor Martyn Roper accepted advice to remit their sentences.

These four prisoners were also said to be low risk and responded very well to custody, having engaged with the services and interventions offered to them. On release, they were taken directly to the airport for their relevant flights, officials stated.

HMP Northward currently has a population of 185. And although it is designed to hold 169 inmates, the maximum single cell occupancy is 138. Prison Director Steve Barrett explained in a pres release that with the onset of COVID-19, this presented significant challenges for a closed prison environment.

To safeguard the health of prison staff and prisoners and to enable better adherence to the policy of social distancing, it was necessary to reduce the headcount.

Meanwhile, the very nature of a prison environment continues to present a serious problem for a virus as contagious and potentially dangerous as COVID-19. As a result all prison staff and inmates will be among the first groups to be tested when the wide-scale testing gets underway, the governor said at Monday’s daily briefing.