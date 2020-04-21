Curfew exceptions ‘not intended to be fair’

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): As frustrations run high among members of the public over what they see as the unfairness of some COVID-19 curfew exemptions over others, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that the system “is not intended to be fair” but is meant to reduce the risk of community transmission of the virus. He said all decisions are based on a risk assessment and how people can access necessary services while minimising all human interactions.

“The more people that are out there… the greater the chances the virus is going to spread,” he said at Monday’s daily COVD-19 press briefing.

Following the news on Monday that there are another five positive results for coronavirus, four of which were local transmissions, the premier, while still relatively optimistic, made it clear that none of the restriction will be relaxed any time soon. Cayman now has 66 positive cases and it is evident that the virus is being spread locally, even if we have not yet reached the point of sustained transmission.

McLaughlin said that this was still happening despite all of the messaging about social distancing and he did not know how long it would continue. But he warned that relaxing social distancing protocols too soon, as some countries had done, could see Cayman face an even worse situation. He said nothing would be relaxed here until government has a much better understanding of where the virus is in the community.

However, until Cayman begins wide-scale testing, isolating and tracing to understand where the virus is, there will be no let up on the current lockdown measures.

Accepting that there is mounting frustration from the public, McLaughlin said that government was receiving increasingly rude correspondence complaining about the infringement on civil liberties. He said that a number of selfish and narcissistic people were writing to government suggesting it did not matter if a few people who were likely to die anyway came down with the virus, which he said was “appalling”.

McLaughlin confirmed that government was sticking to its position that economic and selfish interests would not come before people’s lives. Every life was valuable and important, he said, noting that even those advocating for “survival of the fittest” needed to understand that dead people don’t make good customers.

Until people feel comfortable that the virus is under control, they will not feel confident to return to their normal lives or go out in the community in any event, he pointed out.

Although the premier repeats his message on a daily basis about the need for people to hold on for just a few more seeks, many members of the community remain transfixed on getting their pools cleaned when, for example, their neighbour was seen getting a coffee delivered.

CNS receives hundreds of messages every day from people wanting to do specific things and wanting us to ask why government will not allow one thing when it allows another. But all exemptions for the soft and hard curfews are made by a team of civil servants.

They can be reached at curfewtime@gov.ky and each day they continue to deal with hundreds of requests, many of which are individualized wants and needs, while others are genuine emergencies, and each one is considered on its own merit weighed against the wider public health risk.