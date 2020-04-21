UK sending military personnel to Cayman
(CNS): The British government is sending nine members of the armed forces and three other military officials to the Cayman Island for an extended period. As he announced the arrival of this military team on Monday, Governor Martyn Roper said they were coming to support the territory during the COVID-19 pandemic and as we approach the hurricane season. He said they will be assisting with security, planning and logistics.
Although he stated that he did not have any major concerns about security here, which he described as stable, Roper said the arrival of this military delegation was “a welcome precautionary move so that we have some people from the UK here to assist us on security”. It also signalled political support from Britain for the territories, the governor added.
The armed forces and their civilian colleagues will arrive on the British Airways air-bridge charter next week, along with a small number of Caymanians who are still in the UK and wish to return home. Also on the flight will be a batch of extraction kits to help boost the coronavirus testing numbers here.
The flight will arrive Tuesday evening, 28 April. The next day (Wednesday 29 April) it will leave with more people currently in the Cayman Islands who want to travel to the UK. Details of how people here can purchase tickets will be revealed in the coming days.
The governor said that the military personnel and all returning residents arriving on this flight will be in quarantine for the first two weeks and will be working via Zoom meetings in order to familiarise themselves with officials here.
Roper said the decision by the UK to send this defence team was part of the UK’s response and commitment to the overseas territories. However, Cayman is only the second territory where the UK has confirmed it is sending a defence team, having sent an advisory team to the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier this month.
Asked exactly what the personnel will do once they are released from quarantine, the governor said they would help with planning, assessments, sourcing medical supplies and hurricane preparedness, as well as supporting Cayman’s new defence regiment by mentoring some of the recruits.
“So it’s simply a precaution to help make sure we can deal with any eventuality that we might face,” he added.
While potential security problems seem to be behind the arrival of this military team, over the last few weeks during his appearances at the daily briefings, Commissioner Derek Byrne has consistently stated that the crime situation in Cayman is very stable.
With the exception of a recent spate of commercial burglaries, for which a suspect has been arrested, CoP Brne has also noted the general adherence to the curfews every night. The breach of soft curfew by five dirt bike riders during the first weekend of April, the ‘beach binge’ on Good Friday and a cockfight ring bust this weekend are the worst of Cayman’s crimes over the last three weeks.
Even domestic violence, which has spiked in many other countries during lockdowns, has shown no increase here, which has surprised the officers at the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), who had prepared for a surge in this type of incident during curfews.
See the full press briefing below, set to start where the governor discusses the evacuation flights:
I listened ” dropped jawed ” as Governor, Martyn Roper made the announcement of the impending arrival of a contingent of British military officers with three civilians among them. One rationalization for such a visit is ostensibly to help with hurricane preparation. Hurricane preparation in a time of COVID-19… Give me a break! . This announcement smacks of nineteenth century colonialism and could be out of the playbook of Kipling or Curzon or some other like minded colonial.
I remain at a loss to see the necessity of this mission, since by the most recent briefing from Commissioner Byrne there is, (nor has there been since the curfews), any threat to the peace, order and good governance in these islands. The history of such intervention in the recent past in these islands, has according to my recollection, been far from ideal . Consider in the mid -1990’s when an influx of Cuban refugees came within a hair’s breadth of overwhelming Caymanian society. Our social control forces did a commendable job until the then Governor, against the advice of his elected Cabinet insisted on yielding to the demands of the Cuban exile seekers to exercise “their right to demonstrate” and released them from the tight lock down. At that point, our brave policemen and prison officers seemed like they were about to lose control . Fifty police officers were recruited from the United Kingdom. The effectiveness of this contingent, ostensibly recruited, to bring relief gave as much trouble as the Cuban exile seekers, who seemed hell bent on going to the United States. The British police officers, lost in this exotic paradise (the Cayman Islands) spent an inordinate amount of time indulging themselves at the then Royal Palms Hotel. Such was the break down that a few had to be shipped home prematurely. After approximately two months, the remainder returned from whence they came, leaving the society stuck with a five million dollar bill (the cost of their recruitment ) plus the expense of accommodating the Cuban troublemakers, who thank God, eventually left our shores. But alas, this is always the story in Paradise and the Plantation.
Fast forward to Hurricane Ivan and what did the Cayman Islands receive from Great Britain ? Not much by way of concrete assistance, and what little that was, came grudgingly and at the eleventh and three quarter hour. May I remind our readers that as proud Caymanian’s we have never been grant aided.
As a frontier society, Caymanian’s have throughout the history of devastating hurricanes and other challenges, looked to heaven and their own ingenuity and experience. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan, my colleague, Gilbert McLean, the then Minister of Health brought in a team of psychologists and mental health specialists from Canada to assist our people through the stress and upset. As Minister of Education, I procured, for gratis, the services of a Counselling Psychologist, Dr. Jerome Brodlie, a gentleman whom I met prior to coming in to politics. Dr. Brodlie, gave counselling sessions and workshops for our teachers and front line education staff. These two interventions greatly assisted our people in navigating those stressful times.
Can someone explain to me why at this time we are importing a contingent of military men and their civilian minders rather than bolstering our mental health counselling and ancillary services?
I have gone on record previously as stating that we should be preparing for an increasing number of stress disorders. This is not conjecture on my part, rather it is the opinion of psychiatrists, mental health experts and international pundits. COVID -19 is going to change the world, and by inference the Cayman Islands, in ways not previously experienced. There will be ” a new normal ” and in the most ideal of circumstances social behaviour among other things will be profoundly affected. Heaven forbid, that we in these islands should become so narcissistic, so disruptive, so greedy and so ignorant that we sacrifice social distancing and staying at home and abiding by the curfews for the opportunity ” to hear the cash register ring “, or for some other senseless indulgence “. or, that we should look to some military contingent for relief.
No ! This is not the time to bring a contingent of military officers …rather this is the time to set up mental health counselling, parental assistance programs financial counselling and ancillary services . This is the time to ensure that the aftermath of this pandemic is not as costly as the pandemic itself.
J.A Roy Bodden
This society is really a case study. This same UK governor worked very hard to put together a CAYMAN regiment recently. Totally staffed and made up of caymanians for the benefit of caymanians and all who reside here. There was outrage and conspiracy theories abound. So now in the face of a world pandemic and most societies globally teetering on the edge of social breakdown, the UK has decided to send people to assist us in keeping control and the community functioning. There is outrage and conspiracy theories. Just shows that most people don’t really know what they want.
Find answers in the condescending tone of Premier’s speeches. Fighting the very people he allegedly wants to save creates an explosive situation. Calling them names and disregarding legitimate concerns would only lead to confrontations.
I am particularly interested in the three “other military officials”. Military officials, but not actually in the military. I see. Ministry of Defence perhaps? But why would you deploy MoD here. None of this makes obvious sense, which makes you wonder what the real reason is because you would think that the UK has bigger issues to worry about than the training of a non existent Cayman Regiment or for hurricane planning – certainly never saw this before season started before. Guess you are not going to get an answer to that question Wendy.
Find answers in the condescending tone of Premier’s speeches. Fighting the very people he allegedly wants to save creates an explosive situation. Calling them names and disregarding legitimate concerns would only lead to confrontations.
Good. This hopefully will stop copycat protests of those being invited by Trump and Republican operatives in the US who want the economy back to where it was by November at any cost.
Will they be quarantined for 14 days?
R e a d the article.
Good news!
Yes, can they please locate and arrest anyone known to have beaten up bar managers? The police appear incapable of doing so.
Governor Roper you were for the most part doing fine. The only thing this move has done for me is flag your confidence of the situation especially with the poor justification for implementing the action considering the other related facts presented during the press briefing and therefore bringing the suggestion of distraction for alternative concerns rather steadfast assistance. There’s surely a better course to move this along for all things Cayman.
Why would we need military personnel on the streets of Cayman unless the government is concerned about public insurrection? What do they know? Are they preparing for civil unrest when they tell us we will not be aloud out of our homes for the next year? When the food supply stops? Prepare yourselves Cayman…Wake Up!
Call us back when there are 5,000+ unemployed foreign nationals with no family, housing, money or food roaming our streets. At present rates, I’d give it about 6 weeks, unless we can persuade certain governments to let our planes land with their citizens.
You have go to be kidding me. What do we need UK military for when we have our own Police Force? To assist with security?? Security from what exactly? Are the natives running rampant in the streets? What, are we not civilized enough to control ourselves during a crisis? I believe that this whole idea of a Cayman “military regiment” was intended from the start to be a way to control the increasingly vocal young Caymanian population. Period. That old Caymanian habit of sitting silently is going away with the newer generations of Caymanians. This addition of UK military to the existing “regiment” was planned from the start, and the COVID crisis is simply being used an excuse to get them in here. Having UK military here will only bolster the Government and the UK to do whatever it pleases, without fear of protest by Caymanians. Mark my words Caymanians. Whatever the UK has planned for us (most likely as a result of their own arrogant Brexit fiasco!), this is the first step for them to control us.
What are we, a bunch of jungle bunnies that need to be controlled by our UK masters? This should be seen as an outrage by every Caymanian.
You do realize that its collectively the Cayman’s Islands choice to remain British all this time right ? No downing street intervention required. In 2018 Mr. Eric Bush was on a roadshow in UK leading a campaign to strengthen our relationship and search for long lost “ancestors” in Cornwall ! And quite contrary to your long winded post, every time the idea arises for independence, let alone a serious contemplation of sovereignty such as the Falklands Islands referendum on this in 2013, the first people to shoot the idea down are, you guessed it Caymanians. So what do you want, do you even know ?
Unless these military personnel are trained in how to test us for covid as well as bringing more equipment needed to test, I don’t see what they are coming for.
Meanwhile, more people are dying from road accidents but not from Covid on Cayman.
This is outrageous, we need doctors, not the military
How do you know they’re not military medics to boot?
What we need doctors for?
We have more than enough doctors in the island. No one is on a ventilator.
Move along folks. Nothing to see here.
unnecessary to say the least and will only heighten tensions in the community.
pretty sure this has been requested by the commissioner who is way out of his depth as he tries to shut down society to protect his garbage police force.
It is necessary because people are starting to complain to much about the leaders and the decisions they are making. So if we act up they can declare marshal law and use military force to deal with us. Next will be to suspend elections as the Premier needs to retain his power. Watch your step Cayman as big brother is watching!
forget the military guv, bring in top economic experts because no-plan-alden is leading this place into economic oblivion.
Why is the performance benchmark during a soft or hard curfew to keep crime “stable”? Shouldn’t we expect there to be a higher ambition, and dramatic drop to near-zero crime when there is an overwhelming show of policing force in the community? How are there businesses getting robbed two or more times on successive evenings if the police know about the first break in, and aren’t including those problem areas in their subsequent patrols? Are there any patrols happening?!? Who would be out and about to know other than the police and criminals!?! Aiming to keep crime “stable” sows distrust in the competency of the effort.
This is great news. There are times when I am happy we are still a colony.
Is this truly a “just in case” measure or was something else discussed between yourself, Kenny, and Alden?
Maybe they can help us with those lawless, fruity dirtbike riders.
I for one welcome the idea of nine soldiers out and about in Cayman, marching, doing their manoeuvres, in those smart uniforms, tight pants. Just make sure they’re all male, single, fit and ready for battle! Some of us have been shut up far too long, have watched everything on Netflix twice and waiting in vain for a Harlequin delivery from Amazon!
Well, unless they are an SF team here to protect the governor, think you are going to find they are staff officers doing contingency and logistics planning rather than beefcake. And if they are coming strapped we better start worrying about why they are needed.
Sounds like you need some new toys or at least more batteries for the ones you have now.
Something is up..This is the first time since Ivan that the UK had boots on the ground here…
Are we expecting an uprising?
No, we are expecting a very big hurricane.
The trust factor in the Governor and Government just plummeted to zero. This measure is clearly unnecessary if the Commissioner of Police and others have been truthful and forthcoming to the public.
Flying persons a dozen individuals here now, from one of the worst affected areas globally, to spend 14 days in isolation, just in case we need them is asinine at best, and dangerous at worst.
I guess the old adage of “when all you are is a hammer, everything looks like a nail” applies here. Is military aid the only trick in the UK’s toolbox? clearly, our Island would benefit more from economic aid (for the mounting numbers of unemployed) and technological aid (to expand testing capability).
Instead, they send 12 blokes which the Governor himself seems uncertain as to how they will be deployed. Come on folks, get real.
De big hurricane soon cum.
HMCI, RCIPS, CICC, CIFS et al make way?
That can only mean CIG make way and contiturional powers of Gov in effect?
Otherwise, they need to make legislations?
Can’t properly train our Cayman Regiment right now so these troops will have to fill in for a while🙂
Roper knows shit is about to get real. The people have had enough of the oppression.
“…help with planning, assessments, sourcing medical supplies and hurricane preparedness..”
I thought this is what 3,000 something CIG employees should be doing.
Dream on 11:14.
Great, more interfering from the UK minders.
immature and irresponsible shiftless folks sometimes need minders!