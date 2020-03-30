West Bay home burned to ground
(CNS): A wooden home in Birch Tree Hill Road and a boat parked outside on a trailer were completely destroyed by fire Thursday night, the Cayman Islands Fire Service revealed Monday. The elderly gentleman who was the owner of the property was able to escape the fire and has since been rehoused, officials said, as they urged people to be careful and aware of home fire risk during these challenging times.
CIFS said that firefighters were called to the “well-developed structural property fire” at 10.36pm on Thursday, 26 March, having arrived on scene eight minutes after the 911 dispatch call. They found that the owner had already escaped and the crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly. But the wooden home and boat were already completely destroyed by the fire.
The elderly man has been rehoused with family and a full fire investigation has already begun in what was believed to be a kitchen fire.
Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker offered his best wishes to the owner following the devastating fire and thanked the fire crews and agencies involved in resolving the incident.
“I remind residents to take extra care in their homes during these challenging times where the current restrictions lead to increased home cooking and the associated risks,” he said. “CIFS continues to provide a 24-hour, 7 days a week emergency fire and rescue response, and resident safety remains our number one focus.”
Fire prevention officers urged people to never leave children in the kitchen alone and to keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach, to avoid cooking when under the influence of alcohol and to double-check that the cooker is off when you’re finished. Lastly, fire experts reminded people to never put anything metal in the microwave.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
We can do without the wise cracks, the important thing is this elderly gentleman escaped unharmed and has found accomodation with family. We should all be grateful for that.
True! I’m over 60 and for my whole life West Bay was usually the beginning of anything “bad” in Cayman. Ganja use started largely in WB, measles outbreaks, WB, stabbings, WB. Except for the year when Bodden Town became Dallas.
Guess what, I moved from BT to WB 30 years ago and still happy.
Wow, eight minute response time from WB Fire Station to a fire less than 2 miles away, something seems amiss here.
Yeah, don’t put anything metal in the science oven…like that should need to be said. Good grief.
Why does when something bad happens, it ends up being West Bay?
Oh STFU… Jesus Christ. West Bay has bad things happen and so does every other district. what does it matter where TF it happened? Really, what does it matter?