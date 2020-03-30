HSA prepared for worst, say officials

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour

(CNS): As Cayman continues the battle to prevent the coronavirus taking hold in the community and the potential indiscriminate spread, officials from the Health Services Authority said they are still preparing for the worst case scenario. From sourcing buildings that could be used as overflow hospitals to massive orders of personal protective equipment (PPE), healthcare professionals are focused on saving lives.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who has played a supporting role in the management of the pandemic, deferring to the professionals in his ministry and the premier, released a statement Sunday outlining the plans in place to deal with community spread of COVID-19 at the HSA.

Seymour said that the stringent measures by government and the plans implemented by the National Emergency Operations Centre had made a significant impact in mitigation and containment efforts, placing “the Cayman Islands ahead of other regions in the fight against this pandemic”.

The minister said the HSA was also taking action to keep the community safe and to provide the necessary response to any significant community spread and worst case scenario.

He said the HSA has developed a COVID-19 action plan setting out a step by step approach to coordinate resources, response and clinical outcomes.

It has established a multi-disciplinary task-force of clinicians, physicians, nurses, allied health professionals from a broad range of specialties. These professionals meet daily to review and monitor global trends, relevant clinical data and guidance, develop best practices, policies and procedures and strategies for patient management and effective clinical decision making.

A COVID-19 hospital operations team, including staff from clinical, operational, finance, human resources, supply chain management, facilities, also meets daily to drive a coordinated response plan with representation from the Sister Islands.

The HSA has set up a flu clinic (see details below) but people are still required to call first before presenting at the clinic. HSA CEO Lizette Yearwood has said that people should call 911 in an emergency and alert the operators if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Since the hotline opened on 15 March, the team has handled 1,434 calls, which the minister said fell to 50 on Saturday, which he said was the lowest volume of calls in a day, contradicting a lower figure he had given on Thursday, when he said that calls had fallen to 41. The minister also claimed that the dedicated flu clinic was among the most significant initiatives that the HSA had created.

That clinic is open every day at the hospital in George Town and at the Aston Rutty Centre on Cayman Brac. The clinic has seen 228 patients in Grand Cayman and 19 in the Brac, enabling public health officials to control the movement and treatment of patients with flu-like symptoms in the appropriate clinical setting.

The minister also said the HSA has been focusing on testing, and despite reassuring the country that it has around 520 kits, this is nowhere near a sufficient amount. The premier, the chief medical officer and public health officials have all raised concerns about the inability of Cayman to test as widely as needed because of a chronic shortage of kits.

The most recent batch that arrived from the US at the weekend is still far short of the number required to test all those that should be getting tested, such as health care professionals, full time workers and those who recently returned from overseas. While the CTMH Doctors Hospital is also working to secure kits and do local testing, no date is set for when that will happen or how many kits it expects to get.

The minister said he wanted to reassure the public that HSA has sufficient quantities of PPE, but is sourcing additional supplies so that they are ready to deal with a worst case scenario.

There are some 219,00 gloves on the island but 938,000 have been ordered while another 83,000 surgical masks have been ordered to add to the 106,000 on hand. Some 300,000 N95 masks have been ordered, as there are only 3,500 here, along with a whopping 52,000 face shields with and without masks, as Cayman has only 360 at present. 5,000 goggles have also been ordered to add to the stock of just 500. The government has also ordered 71,000 isolation gowns as local stocks are currently around 2,000.

As the hospital prepares for the possibility of rampant transmission, doctors and nurses continue to deal with the usual health requirements of the population and emergencies.

Despite the lockdown, Cayman is continuing to witness significant numbers of car smashes. Four people have been killed on the roads just this month, which the minister said was “so tragic”, as he urged people to stay at home.

“Everything we are doing now is for your protection and survival. It is so important that we are all following the curfew regulations and shelter in place orders at this time,” Seymour added.