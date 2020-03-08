Fire crews battle worsening dump blaze

Dump fire burning on Sunday 8 March

Dump fire spews across the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near CIS

View of dump fire from Seven Mile Beach

View of dump fire from Seven Mile Beach, Sunday evening 8 March 2020

(CNS): Cayman Islands Fire Service crews battling the latest dump blaze were expecting more reinforcements on Sunday afternoon as the fire, which started Saturday lunch time, was raging out of control. Huge black plumes of smoke were visible across George Town from this garbage surface fire, which escalated as the flames were fanned by strong winds. Officials said the fire was now very challenging. Police have closed the Easterley Tibbetts Highway between AL Thompson’s roundabout and Camana Bay. .

Firefighters said the situation at the dump was dynamic but crews were doing all they could to control the blaze and prevent further escalation. Government officials said more information would be released later about any other road closures.

CNS reached has reached out to the ministry to ask when the remediation, which was due to begin at the start of this year, will actually get underway and when government expects to formalise a contract with DECCO some two and a half years after selecting them as the preferred bidder. But officials have still not answered our questions, stating that the ministry is too busy dealing with coronavirus to address our enquiry.