Fire crews battle worsening dump blaze
(CNS): Cayman Islands Fire Service crews battling the latest dump blaze were expecting more reinforcements on Sunday afternoon as the fire, which started Saturday lunch time, was raging out of control. Huge black plumes of smoke were visible across George Town from this garbage surface fire, which escalated as the flames were fanned by strong winds. Officials said the fire was now very challenging. Police have closed the Easterley Tibbetts Highway between AL Thompson’s roundabout and Camana Bay. .
Firefighters said the situation at the dump was dynamic but crews were doing all they could to control the blaze and prevent further escalation. Government officials said more information would be released later about any other road closures.
CNS reached has reached out to the ministry to ask when the remediation, which was due to begin at the start of this year, will actually get underway and when government expects to formalise a contract with DECCO some two and a half years after selecting them as the preferred bidder. But officials have still not answered our questions, stating that the ministry is too busy dealing with coronavirus to address our enquiry.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
The fire department should be pouring petrol on the dump and keep it burning out of control for a a month. That’ll be one way to get rid of Mt. Trashmore!
Here’s the distraction we’ve been waiting for to change the news cycle,, and it won’t be the only one. Yes Sir !!!
Dart is not responsible for this monstrosity the government is and they are doing sh*t all. I don’t care about politics all these people are clowns for not doing anything to stop this in the future.
Firefighters, please document your hours worked on site during this fire. Also carefully note in detail any breathing issues, headaches, dizziness, etc.
This fire is likely to burn for weeks and you are at high risk of long term health consequences because of the toxic-mystery smoke. Ten or 20 years from now when your lawyer is suing the government for millions of dollars these notes will help.
Remember, this landfill has been a very, very well-documented problem for decades. It’s pretty clear that the government now putting your long term health at risk has been grossly negligent.
Now that I think about it, the public, everyone and anyone who suffers because of this may want to look into a class action lawsuit.
I wish you well, firefighters. You are heroes.
Government : 🤡🤡🤡
Another funny comment. Get your answers by reading obituaries.
The government needs to provide answers as to what the short and long term implications are of having they dump in its present state, in respect
of pollution, fumes, seepage and certainly whether there are any health hazards short and long term with these repeated fires. Is there asbestos? Are the materials being burnt carcinogenic? Are any other hazardous materials present? We need answers now!
Your leaders need to start leading. Ours here in the USA do also.
Unfortunately, they didn’t really sign on to lead. They signed on to benefit themselves and their friends.
Times are looking pretty bad right now.
Step up, or step down.
How many fire trucks in Cayman? Who do you call in for support? The fire looks very bad and the wind conditions are not helping. Sending prayers for no injuries / property damage and hope it gets under control quickly.- long time tourist to GC
Where residents affected by fire supposed to go?
Canada
The Red Cross shelter. Thank you CNS.
Smart people sold their condos, took their pensions and left this God forsaken island.
Don’t envy those who is stuck unable to sell with pension money evaporating by the hour.
It is like the Dumbest place on earth. It will remain dumb for many more years.
We might be dumb, but you’re loser. Go back to wherever you came from if you hate Cayman so much!
Why hasn’t Dart snapped his fingers and made this landfill issue go away a long time ago? He has to breathe that toxic smoke too. Or do rich people import their own oxygen these days? Seriously, why hasn’t he ordered his politicians to deal with the landfill yet?
#lame
You’re funny
one word “idiots”
Dah wha ya get!
The poor wretched children that have to attend CIS school. No human should have to endure that. It must be closed until the dump is sealed.
Poor people who live on Marbel Drive are affected even more. Place should be demolished and not rebuilt until the dump is fixed.
I wonder if joey stayed home tonight?
I agree but what was Dart thinking building a school next to the dump?? And what are the parents thinking sending their kids to the school?? It closes so much because of the landfill that I would’ve pulled my kids out long time!
Dart was thinking that the government couldn’t be so stupid as to turn down his offer to resolve the festering, two-decade old problem before the 2009 election. He was wrong. #NoDumpInBoddenTown – remember? Stupid is as stupid does and our government is as stupid as it gets.
He had a plan. He always has a plan. This time, god laughed.
I can tell you one thing for sure, those children aren’t poor!
Dump has always been there. The school was not
At this point you deserve it. You, the people, did nothing for years, to prevent this from happening. You deserve your government. You deserve the dismal state of your environment. You allowed this to happen. Reap what you sow.
Congratulations to the Government and MLAs for doing Nothing on this gorilla in the corner of a problem ! Osborne Bodden who scuppered plans 8 years ago to have a waste disposal plant in BT? So what alternative plans have you come up with Osborne ! ( nothing) and yes this is the problem you have helped create. You are all completely inept
Do not forget the in-action Man and now leader of the losers who promised back in 2006 to find a solution to the problem…as usual nothing
Tara found her voice today though to congratulate the fire officers. Wonder where it was two weeks ago?
enough is enough. time for a class action lawsuit against cig for their gross incompetence.
direct rule now!
You are a twit
No Dump in Bodden Town
Why not?
If the fire gets totally out of control the coronavirus problems will be minuscule in comparison.
It is non existent at this point. The Covid19
Watch Fox much?
Naw. It will be about 50/50
The ticking time bomb is ticking. Will this be the time it goes off?
Come home to a real fire … buy a property in Camana Bay!
Nice! Did you copyright that?
Alde-Nero fiddles while Cayman burns…
We have a worsening national crisis and the only official government voice in all of this is… Simon Boxall?????
The entire dump is currently on fire by the looks of it. We’ll be lucky the fire doesnt spread past the dump. This is a National disaster at this point. Actions need to happen Monday morning to solve this skeleton in the closet. Dart and CIG need to make the #1 priority. It was a problem 20 years ago when I first moved here. Now it is a crisis…
Hahhahha, the action? Tomorrow ? Do you have a magic wand?
The best action one can do is leave the island. If one has a place to go.
Unnah couldn’t hear so now you have to feel.
Sorry coronavirus! Looks like this dump will kill us off first!
One can only imagine how many toxic chemicals are going airborne in these blazes
Really a very sad and infuriating situation
Exactly 743 toxic chemicals, according to the United Nations toxic substance list.
the dump, the dump, the dump is on fire, we don’t need no water, let the….
We should be in an uproar!!!! How many more fires and eventual disaster do we have to endure until the landfill is taken seriously!! Agree with the first comment. Forget everything else including your beloved port and deal with the landfill! This is unbelievable. Time for the Health Minister and medical industry, everyone to put pressure on govt. How embarrassing for all the tourist to witness. Everything about this is so wrong!
Oh, please, 20 years too late. No one can do anything at this point. Too huge of a problem.
CNS for years brought this problem into your focus, you chose look the other way. Have no one to blame. Really feel bad for children, they’re innocent victims
Mr Dart needs to take over the dump, what about the waste fee for vehicles ,and the cars is left all over the island, on road sides , where is money going, politicians over paid, and getting too much big pensions, and still working for government, double dipping.
Here’s an idea for the de facto Director of Environmental Health. Lease a fleet of airport fire foam cannons, you’re gonna need them at this rate.
Emergency funding ought be easy win for drastic measures.
Mount Trashmore is a National disgrace! A wealthy country like Cayman cannot dispose of its own waste?
News flash. No wealthy country does.
NEVER NEVER confuse wealth with wisdom.
Build the port!
Laughter
Interesting this happened the same day the Compass ran a story headed ‘Dart: Landfill remediation begins this month.’ Maybe this is the first stage? Based on the Compass video (give you a tip – a good place to film or view this from is the balcony at the back of TI/Margaritaville) I’d say that’s completely out of control now. CIFS won’t be able to damp it down, they’ll have to let it burn itself out. I’d also say, with experience in the field, that’s it’s possibly (can’t be 100% sure) being fed by the release of gases like methane from decomp deeper in the dump.
Just what we need – A QAnon type of conspiracy theory suggesting this fire is part of the remediation effort.
There has been no public notification about a new site for either the dump or the so called waste to energy plant. How can remediation of the dump begin without this?
What kind of public notification were you waiting for? Someone to ring your doorbell and tell you about the new site? I myself read it in the newspaper. It’s on another part of the existing landfill site.They are going to remediate the existing pile of garbage and start another one, but lined properly – on the existing site. And by using recycling and various other methods of garbage sorting/disposal, the amount of material going into the new site will be cut by something like 75% – 85%.
Fake news
This site will do tourism wonders! You won’t have to refuse cruise ships, they will give this island a miss when they see that smoke!!
#wheresjoey?
Joey Who?
Right out there with his people. Arranging evacuations
I think we might see a state of emergency with this one. This fire is going to burn a long time. It is the worst environmental disaster this country has ever seen. In combination with the U.S. State Department’s advisory for Americans not to travel on cruise ships, we are looking at a grim situation for the tourist season. And untold health issues for residents.
This has become a national emergency…Alden get your head out of your a$$ now and forget about the cruise dock and all the other crap like Smith Barcadere that you are planning on wasting money on and fix the damn dump…
Enough is Enough!!!
Aldens head in Mac’s a$$, and Mac’s in Alden’s. That way they have plausible deniability. Neither of them have seen anything!
You’re talking as this is a quick fix. In fact, other than cover this ticking bomb with 4 layers, there’s little Dart can do.
Taking the history of screwing up everything CIG touches, unless Dart and his army of experts, who would be future expats, take over maintenance and monitoring of the system to reduce a built up of combustible gases, you will be facing disaster of unpredictable magnitude. Your Government failed to send people overseas for training, experience and expertise gaining. It should have been done 10 years ago.
As for WtE plant, CIG better not get caught off guard when residents occupy streets protesting construction. Trust me, it will happen. There’s absolutely no regulatory basis for WtE plant. There us no qualified labor and expertise to run it. The cost of control mechanisms will bankrupt the country, with 90% chances there would be no pollution controls. Life in Chernobyl would look less dangerous.
But to be frank, cayman residents inactions all these years they live near the Dump is impossible to understand. Even after the last fire nothing happened. No protests. No criminal charges against car recycling facility for violation of rules and regulations. Nada. Because there is no rules and regulations.
But I like the smell of putrid garbage smoke in the mornings. It smell like… victory.
Wonder why this keeps happening???!!! Hmmmm.
Why are we still stockpiling tyres? I was sure I paid a fee for tyre disposal when I registered my car. Where does that money go?
Good question!!! Thousands of $$$$ were paid I wonder the same
If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, then I will hear from Heaven and heal their land. God is showing us who really run things. This is just a rehearsal! Do not continue to blaspheme the Holy God!
We all paid for someone to pick up the old tires and drive the alllllllllll the way to the dump!