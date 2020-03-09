Premier resigned to port project going south

Premier Alden McLaughlin CEO conference

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has made his most definitive statement yet accepting that the cruise berthing project is “almost certain” to have been lost following the latest court decision. Accepting no responsibility for the $9 million spent on pushing the controversial project, even in the face of clear popular opposition, McLaughlin said he found it “incredible”, given the likely coming recession, that the project is now seriously at risk.

Speaking at the Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook conference on Friday, the premier still failed to grasp the extent of public sentiment over this project and his own people’s opposition to it.

He said, “We have put ourselves in a position where the recent court decision quashing the Referendum Law means that the project is now seriously at risk because of the resulting delay. My concern is not about the cruise companies; they will be fine should the project fall away. My concern remains where it always has been, to secure the best possible outcome for those thousands of Caymanians and small businesses who rely on cruise tourism for their livelihood.”

McLaughlin persisted with his position that without a cruise berthing pier there would be an inevitable decline in cruise visitor numbers over the next few years. Yet earlier in the speech the premier had noted the increasing fragility of the cruise sector, which has been exposed over the last few weeks in the face of the coronavirus.

“We have already seen a few planned visits from cruise ships being cancelled as Cayman tries to stay infection free. The longer term impact on the cruise industry could be considerable,” he said.

The industry is facing some very stormy seas and no amount of cruise piers will resolve the tumultuous times for this sector. And just after spending the bulk of his address setting the stage for a global recession and rough times ahead, he still spoke of the need to expand the cargo port facilities, when it is evident that with a global downturn will come a decline in imports and population.

Moreover, the increasinly apparent existential crisis regarding climate change will, whether the people are ready for it or not, necessarily demand a reduction in our consumption economy. Nevertheless, McLaughlin said that without cargo enhancements, “we will struggle to import the quantity of goods we will need as our economy develops and our population increases”.

In a contradictory speech about Cayman’s prospects and the persistent and still unjustified claims that without the piers Cayman’s cruise sector will spiral into terminal decline, he said the loss of this deal for the cruise project will mean any future cargo port improvements will have to be funded by the Port Authority, which would see the costs passed on to the consumer.

“The cruise berthing part of this project would secure hundreds of jobs and create numerous business opportunities for Caymanians. The cargo element would secure our ability to import the goods we need as our country grows,” he said.

Yet the government has failed at every turn to properly justify this project. Week after week, evidence has emerged and questions have arisen about the risk that no more than a handful of local tourism stakeholders will benefit from the project. But there is clear evidence that the project poses an enormous risk to the marine environment and the significantly more lucrative overnight tourism sector.

The recently publish report of the Environmental Assessment Board has also revealed even more dangers posed by this particular project. It has questioned the attempts to sell this redesign as much more environmentally friendly when there is no evidence to support the claims as well as the decline in the job numbers that were in government’s original business case.