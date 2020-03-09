Premier resigned to port project going south
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has made his most definitive statement yet accepting that the cruise berthing project is “almost certain” to have been lost following the latest court decision. Accepting no responsibility for the $9 million spent on pushing the controversial project, even in the face of clear popular opposition, McLaughlin said he found it “incredible”, given the likely coming recession, that the project is now seriously at risk.
Speaking at the Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook conference on Friday, the premier still failed to grasp the extent of public sentiment over this project and his own people’s opposition to it.
He said, “We have put ourselves in a position where the recent court decision quashing the Referendum Law means that the project is now seriously at risk because of the resulting delay. My concern is not about the cruise companies; they will be fine should the project fall away. My concern remains where it always has been, to secure the best possible outcome for those thousands of Caymanians and small businesses who rely on cruise tourism for their livelihood.”
McLaughlin persisted with his position that without a cruise berthing pier there would be an inevitable decline in cruise visitor numbers over the next few years. Yet earlier in the speech the premier had noted the increasing fragility of the cruise sector, which has been exposed over the last few weeks in the face of the coronavirus.
“We have already seen a few planned visits from cruise ships being cancelled as Cayman tries to stay infection free. The longer term impact on the cruise industry could be considerable,” he said.
The industry is facing some very stormy seas and no amount of cruise piers will resolve the tumultuous times for this sector. And just after spending the bulk of his address setting the stage for a global recession and rough times ahead, he still spoke of the need to expand the cargo port facilities, when it is evident that with a global downturn will come a decline in imports and population.
Moreover, the increasinly apparent existential crisis regarding climate change will, whether the people are ready for it or not, necessarily demand a reduction in our consumption economy. Nevertheless, McLaughlin said that without cargo enhancements, “we will struggle to import the quantity of goods we will need as our economy develops and our population increases”.
In a contradictory speech about Cayman’s prospects and the persistent and still unjustified claims that without the piers Cayman’s cruise sector will spiral into terminal decline, he said the loss of this deal for the cruise project will mean any future cargo port improvements will have to be funded by the Port Authority, which would see the costs passed on to the consumer.
“The cruise berthing part of this project would secure hundreds of jobs and create numerous business opportunities for Caymanians. The cargo element would secure our ability to import the goods we need as our country grows,” he said.
Yet the government has failed at every turn to properly justify this project. Week after week, evidence has emerged and questions have arisen about the risk that no more than a handful of local tourism stakeholders will benefit from the project. But there is clear evidence that the project poses an enormous risk to the marine environment and the significantly more lucrative overnight tourism sector.
The recently publish report of the Environmental Assessment Board has also revealed even more dangers posed by this particular project. It has questioned the attempts to sell this redesign as much more environmentally friendly when there is no evidence to support the claims as well as the decline in the job numbers that were in government’s original business case.
Heh heh heh. “The cruise companies will be fine” heh heh heh.
Alden, Mr Premier Sir, – seems like you’ve lost the room.
I thought it said he resigned! I was about to celebrate in the street! Lol
It is time for Alden to walk out of the Premier’s Office he is not capable of holding the post and has lost any shred of credibility he had.
While Alden fiddles, Cayman burns….
This Government continues to waste our money and they are falling apart at the seams..
Alden spent $9M promoting the cruise berthing and didn’t bother telling us anything until he accidentally spilled it in a meeting.
We still have Barbara out there trying to see if she can sneak in her $2M to destroy Smith Barcadere.
Mckeeva is soon to be arrested..
None of the Women in the Unity Government have spoken out against the Mckeeva incident..Today is International Women’s Day…not a word from any of them..
There is no Speaker or Deputy Speaker so we can’t have a meeting of the Legislative Assembly called..
The Dump is burning out of control and people are being evacuated from their homes and schools are closing..
The Coronavirus is at our door steps and we only have one small area at the hospital for quarantine and no test kits to even confirm the virus..
Two of the founders of the PPM party have resigned with indication that more will follow..
I could go on….
Alden needs to be a leader and resign now and call for and early election. The PPM/CDP/IND Coalition has become nothing short of total failure..
The dump burning up and all he cares about is a cruise ship port… the public wouldn’t be against you Alden if you had any good ideas in that small brain of yours.
He is so pompous and full of himself…Glad he is finally seeing the end to this foolishness with the cruise pier…
Noe he needs to go out and find someone that will give us $200M to fix the damn dump that is burning and exposing everyone to its toxins…
We must be the most wasteful country in the entire world. Financial resources are used and used and used to the detriment of the public purse for self motivational gain yet not a sole is held accountable.
Such truth really makes me a shame to know that whatever the public says must be done or not done, we know all to well the elected government is going to do what they want regardless of the consequences to our country.
People who are elected to represent the people of the country and carryout what is in the best interest of the country MUST BE MADE ACCOUNTABLE when millions and millions of the public purse is wasted on doing the opposite.
ACCOUNTABLE MUST BE THE NEW WAY FORWARD!!!!!!
Fiddling while the dump burns spewing cancer causing elements. Am I the only person who wants to cry?
He has to resign now.
McKeeva Bush must be arrested and charged with battery
The entire MLA must be facing charges for criminal negligence and willful disregard of legal duty to protect health and wellbeing of Cayman residents from The Dump’ hazard.
Sorry but this headline is confusing.
It brought me a moment of delight.
Thank you I thought he resigned!
With the US now advising it’s citizens NOT to get on cruise ships, this project and Caymans blinkered vision of day visit tourism is dead in the water.
Over reliance on cruise ship passengers was always doomed as the spend per head was never enough to support tourism businesses long term. Day trip operators are extremely exposed to this collapse and some may never recover.
Corona virus will now wage a terrible toll on Caymans tourism product. CIG need to revisit their plans for sustainable and progressive solutions before we see a major impact to the economy and employment.
I said long ago he would find a way to back away from the port. This is the first step. The port is indeed dead and Alden is glad as this gives home time to reposition himself in time for the next election.
Oh hell NO! He is done come May 2021..
Well, finally something.
As far as the 9 million goes, the MLA’s, special interests groups and the many bussiness groups that pushed so hard need to stand up and do the right thing now. PAY THE 9 MILLION WASTED BACK.
If the groups were SO CONCERNED about Cayman’s financial welfare then it is only LOGICAL that they now ensure that the failed Port Bid does not add any additional unnecessary hardships to the CAYMAN ECONOMY BECAUSE THEY WANTED THE CRUISE PORT.
This gesture would show the population that they were GENUINE in their concern for Cayman’s finacial welfare and not just their own pockets, as was their continued adverts claimed.
Anything less just PROVES the latter as FACTS.
So which is it guys GREED OR GENUINE CONCERN……………
If it was greed then I hope their is legal redress to recoup the costs and an investigation by an ethics committee to uncover those responsible who are then prosecuted and any personal wealth seized and forfeited to recoup costs.
Saying the port will create hundreds of jobs is true, but saying it will create hundreds of jobs for Caymanians is FALSE. I haven’t seen one Caymanian working in the tourism sector yet. All the hotels are filled with expats, the airport too, (I’ve read a review by a tourist also saying that they were disappointed not to see any native Caymanians working at the hotels, they wanted to have a true Caymanian feel!)
So you mean to tell me you can’t find a Caymanian to scan a few passports and press some buttons? Anyway we know the port jobs would’ve gone straight to Filipinos and Jamaicans, so you’re not fooling anyone.
Would Alden like to present us/the ACC with a full breakdown on how they spent $9mln over 7 years? That seems like a colossal amount of squandered money, that could have been used for dozens of more important things, with just a very dated PEIA brochure to show for it. How many millions were spent on their YouTube, misinformation and counter-public interest, pro-port Eastern European media influencers? There should be a full inquest into how a loosing unelected coalition govt could be under the false impression that they had a public mandate to spend anything like this amount.
Do you really believe funding for this would go ahead from the cruise lines when they are about to experience the most serious down turn in their industry?. That is the REAL reason this would not ahead. Covid-19 is about to all but put them out of business!
Did he happen to mention anything about the fact that the Honorable speaker of the house got trashed and attacked a woman in public then used his dead daughter to try and avoid the consequences, and has only been given a fully paid vacation despite the whole country being up in arms? Did he mention two of his party defecting? Any update on the blacklisting? Any update on the court case determining that the government’s anti-gay policies are illegal?
I got really excited when I first glimpsed the headline. I thought the Premier had resigned!
Resign!!!!!!