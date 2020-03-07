George Town dump on fire again

Cayman Islands Fire Service Officers and DEH tackle a fire at the GT dump, 7 March

(CNS): Government officials have said the George Town landfill has ignited again and Cayman Islands Fire Service crews are on scene trying to contain what was described as “a surface blaze”. The dump began burning Saturday lunchtime at about 1:15pm, according to a release from government. Officials said progress is being made on the fire, despite winds fanning the flames. Fire fighters from West Bay have also been deployed to help with this latest dump fire.

The blaze comes after CIFS and the Department of Environmental Health battled a deep-seated week-long blaze that had started last Saturday, but it is not clear if the two are related.

The increasing number of fires that are igniting at the ever-growing pile of trash, aka Mount Trashmore, come at a time when the preferred bidders on the proposed National Waste Management Plan were supposed to begin remediation work there.

DECCO, Dart’s construction company, and a consortium of local and international rubbish experts signed a deal with government some two and a half years ago. Negotiations then began over how the proposed integrated waste management plan would work. But despite the desperate need to address the growing and increasingly polluting monstrosity, nothing has happened.

Furthermore, the ministry continues to struggle with equipment problems and low morale among the dump workforce and garbage collectors. This has created persistent delays in the collection of local garbage across Grand Cayman.

CNS reached out to the ministry at the start of this week to ask when the remediation, which was due to begin at the start of this year, will actually get underway and when government actually expects to formalize a contract with DECCO some two and a half years after selecting them as the preferred bidder.

However, in response a government official confirmed that the ministry was too busy dealing with coronavirus and would not be able to address our inquiry.