Climate conference ends badly
(CNS): The UN climate change conference in Madrid ended Sunday, having made very little progress on the action scientists believe is required to save the planet, despite adding more time to allow further discussions. But exhausted delegates for some 200 countries were unable to break the deadlock in the international climate negotiations on key issues in the framework agreed previously at the 2015 Paris conference.
António Guterres, the UN secretary general, said world leaders had missed an opportunity, tweeting after the event, “But we must not give up, and I will not give up.”
One of the major stumbling blocks is the rules on a carbon market between countries, which have now been deferred until next year, when the UK hosts the climate summit in Scotland.
Scientists said the situation following this summit means Glasgow will need to be a turning point.
“Postponing all the relevant issues is hardly in line with the climate emergency that we scientists highlighted during COP25,” said Johan Rockström, from the University of Potsdam, Germany, in a statement. The WWF said the summit showed “a staggering failure of leadership by some countries”.
The world’s big polluters, China, the US, Brazil and India, were cited as the main stumbling blocks and the conference was marked by squabbling, protests and now deferrals. However, the vast majority of scientists in the field all say the greenhouse gas targets set in Paris are inadequate and much deeper cuts are needed.
The current targets place the world on track for warming of 3-5°C or more over the next 80 years, which will have a devastating impact on coastal cities and food production.
Helen Mountford, a vice-president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, one of many organisations issuing warnings bout the climate crisis, said, “These talks reflect how disconnected country leaders are from the urgency of the science and the demands of their citizens in the street… Instead of leading the charge for greater ambition, most major emitters have been missing in action.”
I am disappointed with the results of #COP25.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 15, 2019
The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation & finance to tackle the climate crisis.
But we must not give up, and I will not give up.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature
What the world needs is real solutions to the pollution and real efforts in resource conservation. What we don’t need is a system of drawing monies from the people to fund studies that produce abysmal results as those in the past.
We need real plans to produce real results to help clean up the Earth. Plans that can be used in any country to produce positive results. Stop the fearmongering and hate toward those who don’t believe in undocumented money poured toward a giant cloud of “climate change”.
Most people aren’t stupid. Produce a plan which will positively benefit all of us and the Earth, and watch people get aboard. Setting data points to produce a desired outcome is disingenuous. Producing fraudulent data is disingenuous.
REAL plans. Real data. Salvation of our natural resources, and thus, humanity.
Ignorance of science has created climate change.
We have allowed money people to pump their shit into the air (Hello CUC), and into the ground (Hello Water Company). and we consume single use plastics made by the massive global companies.
And now they “have power over me”?
How can you people that cause the problens possibly legislate against us who demand solutions.
Your answer? Carbon Tax. Sorry. How about a real answer with scientific proof rather than line the pockets of the elite.
Perhaps Ms Thunberg should get a degree in organic chemistry and get on board with the rest of us who are working to change the world?
Change the world we will. We will use pure unadulterated science to prove the money thugs wrong.
Something really awesome to start right here in Cayman. Only the haters gonna hate.
The UN is coming up on its 75th anniversary next year. If there’s one lesson we should have learned by now it’s that the whole bunch of them couldn’t organise a p*** up in a brewery let alone sort out climate change issues. That’s the real problem, we’re relying on a dysfunctional organisation to tackle this. UN conference delegates like to sit around the table all day talking BS then party it up on their expenses in the evenings before going home well fed and watered but having achieved b***** all!
Alaskan firefighter called on to fight “unprecedented” Australia bushfires
https://www.ktuu.com/content/news/Alaskan-firefighter-called-on-to-fight-unprecedented-Australia-bushfires-566220281.html
Earth just had its 2nd hottest November on record
https://www.ktuu.com/content/news/Earth-just-had-its-2nd-hottest-November-on-record-566244341.html