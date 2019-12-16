Climate conference ends badly

(CNS): The UN climate change conference in Madrid ended Sunday, having made very little progress on the action scientists believe is required to save the planet, despite adding more time to allow further discussions. But exhausted delegates for some 200 countries were unable to break the deadlock in the international climate negotiations on key issues in the framework agreed previously at the 2015 Paris conference.

António Guterres, the UN secretary general, said world leaders had missed an opportunity, tweeting after the event, “But we must not give up, and I will not give up.”

One of the major stumbling blocks is the rules on a carbon market between countries, which have now been deferred until next year, when the UK hosts the climate summit in Scotland.

Scientists said the situation following this summit means Glasgow will need to be a turning point.

“Postponing all the relevant issues is hardly in line with the climate emergency that we scientists highlighted during COP25,” said Johan Rockström, from the University of Potsdam, Germany, in a statement. The WWF said the summit showed “a staggering failure of leadership by some countries”.

The world’s big polluters, China, the US, Brazil and India, were cited as the main stumbling blocks and the conference was marked by squabbling, protests and now deferrals. However, the vast majority of scientists in the field all say the greenhouse gas targets set in Paris are inadequate and much deeper cuts are needed.

The current targets place the world on track for warming of 3-5°C or more over the next 80 years, which will have a devastating impact on coastal cities and food production.

Helen Mountford, a vice-president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, one of many organisations issuing warnings bout the climate crisis, said, “These talks reflect how disconnected country leaders are from the urgency of the science and the demands of their citizens in the street… Instead of leading the charge for greater ambition, most major emitters have been missing in action.”

I am disappointed with the results of #COP25.



The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation & finance to tackle the climate crisis.



But we must not give up, and I will not give up. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 15, 2019

Related

Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature