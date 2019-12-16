Two teens on run from kids home

Teshay Bryan

(CNS): Just over a week after she turned up safe and well having absconded from the Frances Bodden Children’s Home earlier this month, Motesha Mothen (16) is on the run again, but this time she is believed to be with fellow resident Teshay Bryan (14). Both girls were last seen on Saturday, 14 December, at about 2:30pm at Camana Bay off the West Bay Road. Neither of them have been back to the home and police are asking for the public’s help finding them.

Motesha was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeve shirt with the writing “reggae party” on the front and “reggae reggae” on both sleeves, dark blue jeans and Air Jordan black sandals. She is about 5’4” tall, of medium build, with short black hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

Motesha Mothen

Teshay was last seen wearing a bright yellow polo shirt, dark blue jeans and a Tommy Hilfiger sandals. She is approximately 5’ 8” tall, of dark brown complexion and is wearing long black braids.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

