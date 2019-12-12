Cayman’s POF activists demo in Madrid

Protect Our Future member Steff Mcdermot protests at COP25 with international students

(CNS): The three young Caymanian environmental activists representing the National Trust for the Cayman Islands at the UN climate change conference in Madrid this week were in the thick of the demonstrations at COP25. After Greta Thunberg took to the stage and berated world leaders for their complete failure to deal with the imminent climate crisis. students from all over the world stormed the stage in another call to action.

Olivia Zimmer, Steff Mcdermot and Connor Childs are in Spain, along with hundreds of other young people, to network and press home the message that their generation is demanding change when it comes to environmental policy amid real fears that their generation will not have a habitable planet to grow old on unless things change dramatically and now.

This year’s UN Climate meeting is the twenty-fifth session of its kind, but this one follows a global surge in youth-led climate activism and in the wake of a fresh batch of reports highlighting the devastating impacts climate change is already having, while governments are falling well short of goals to limit global warming under the Paris agreement.

“Finding holistic solutions is what the COP should be all about, but instead it seems to have turned into some kind of opportunity for countries to negotiate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition,” Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg, Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, told the conference. “We are desperate for any sign of hope.”

After her address students from all over the world, including Cayman’s three representatives, stormed the stage calling for climate justice and direct action now.

However, the event has not been all about protesting for Zimmer, Mcdermot and Childs, who have been attending sessions by the world’s leading climate scientists and meeting indigenous leaders on the cliff edge of climate catastrophe.

