Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 40-year-old North Side man who broke into the home of a person whom he knew, armed with an undisclosed weapon, has been charged with aggravated burglary. The home invasion took place in North Side on Saturday morning. Police have offered no other details in the case other than stating he was arrested the same morning and was expected in court on Tuesday.

