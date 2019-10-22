Job fair stirs up controversy

Michael Bayley of Royal Caribbean (left) and David Candib of Carnival Corporation

(CNS): The Verdant Isle consortium, which has been selected by government to take on the controversial cruise and cargo port project, has confirmed that it will be hosting a job fair ahead of the people-initiated referendum. However, the issue is already stirring up controversy as those campaigning against the proposed project believe that holding out the promise of jobs before the vote adds another inequity to the long list surrounding the campaign.

The issue about the jobs that will be created by this project is a sensitive one because of the misleading information that has been in the public domain.

Questions about the number and type of jobs on offer and who will get them has fuelled skepticism since, like many major projects, the promise of employment does not appear to be matched by the reality.

Last year government suggested more than 900 jobs would be created. That number has now dropped to around 200, according to officials from the group, though if the development goes ahead it could create another 300 jobs in the future — around half that indicated by government.

During the development phase the jobs will include construction workers and divers to help with a coral relation project. Many specialist jobs will be going to expatriate workers, as the group is looking for those experienced in marine construction. There are fears that, given the current levels of employment in Cayman and the specialist skills the project will require, almost all of the jobs will ultimately go to foreign workers and only a small number of local unemployed people will benefit.

However, despite the concerns, officials from Verdant Isle claim that there will be numerous jobs on offer in the fields of land and marine construction, tours and shore excursions, as well as jobs on the cruise ships. There will also be opportunities for small business owners to meet one-on-one with cruise company executives to discuss tour businesses and ideas.

T.J. O’Sullivan, the director of compliance, Global Tour Operations for Royal Caribbean, said the job fair would be helpful for anyone wanting to speak with Verdant Isle about employment during the construction phase or for those looking to benefit from cruise tourism.

“The cruise market is the fastest growing segment in the travel and tourism industry and presents a wide variety of opportunities for those looking to partner with the cruise companies,” he said. “We are always looking for unique and exciting tours for our guests and look forward to hearing and discussing ideas from Caymanians.”

“The port enhancement project translates into expanded opportunities for Caymanians and Caymanian businesses as Verdant Isle is committed to hiring local people and businesses where possible and to encourage the development of local industry,” O’Sullivan added in a release about the job fair.

The event will be held on Tuesday, 29 October, 4pm-8pm at Margaritaville Beach Resort, Grand Cayman, 269 West Bay Road.

The following day government leaders will be hosting a public meeting of their own about the cruise project. According to a flyer circulating via email, the Progressives will be making a presentation about the project at the George Town Yacht Club on Wednesday, 30 October, at 6pm. The flyer states that environment experts, the cruise lines and the PPM MLAs will be on hand to answer questions.

Category: Jobs, Local News