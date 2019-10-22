Job fair stirs up controversy
(CNS): The Verdant Isle consortium, which has been selected by government to take on the controversial cruise and cargo port project, has confirmed that it will be hosting a job fair ahead of the people-initiated referendum. However, the issue is already stirring up controversy as those campaigning against the proposed project believe that holding out the promise of jobs before the vote adds another inequity to the long list surrounding the campaign.
The issue about the jobs that will be created by this project is a sensitive one because of the misleading information that has been in the public domain.
Questions about the number and type of jobs on offer and who will get them has fuelled skepticism since, like many major projects, the promise of employment does not appear to be matched by the reality.
Last year government suggested more than 900 jobs would be created. That number has now dropped to around 200, according to officials from the group, though if the development goes ahead it could create another 300 jobs in the future — around half that indicated by government.
During the development phase the jobs will include construction workers and divers to help with a coral relation project. Many specialist jobs will be going to expatriate workers, as the group is looking for those experienced in marine construction. There are fears that, given the current levels of employment in Cayman and the specialist skills the project will require, almost all of the jobs will ultimately go to foreign workers and only a small number of local unemployed people will benefit.
However, despite the concerns, officials from Verdant Isle claim that there will be numerous jobs on offer in the fields of land and marine construction, tours and shore excursions, as well as jobs on the cruise ships. There will also be opportunities for small business owners to meet one-on-one with cruise company executives to discuss tour businesses and ideas.
T.J. O’Sullivan, the director of compliance, Global Tour Operations for Royal Caribbean, said the job fair would be helpful for anyone wanting to speak with Verdant Isle about employment during the construction phase or for those looking to benefit from cruise tourism.
“The cruise market is the fastest growing segment in the travel and tourism industry and presents a wide variety of opportunities for those looking to partner with the cruise companies,” he said. “We are always looking for unique and exciting tours for our guests and look forward to hearing and discussing ideas from Caymanians.”
“The port enhancement project translates into expanded opportunities for Caymanians and Caymanian businesses as Verdant Isle is committed to hiring local people and businesses where possible and to encourage the development of local industry,” O’Sullivan added in a release about the job fair.
The event will be held on Tuesday, 29 October, 4pm-8pm at Margaritaville Beach Resort, Grand Cayman, 269 West Bay Road.
The following day government leaders will be hosting a public meeting of their own about the cruise project. According to a flyer circulating via email, the Progressives will be making a presentation about the project at the George Town Yacht Club on Wednesday, 30 October, at 6pm. The flyer states that environment experts, the cruise lines and the PPM MLAs will be on hand to answer questions.
This is clearly a strategic move to influence voters’ thoughts and decision at the Referendum, akin to the Russians meddling in the USA elections! This so called job fair could easily be held after the vote. There is no advantage to be gained by having it before the vote, other than the benefit of influencing people who may be on the fence or weak minds.
The story is that the American Indians sold Manhattan for a chest full of trinkets. Stupid uneducated Indians. Right?
what’s more shocking is that after 14 years of living here and being a permanent resident I have no say… more than half the population of voting age can’t vote. Let that sink in!
I don’t know why the rules are different here than in the motherland. If you’re a BOT citizen and has leave to enter or remain in the UK (i.e. is lawfully allowed to be in the UK) then they can vote. Maybe when thousands of Cayman’s population decide not to get out of bed that day and the CIG push through this travesty, you’ll realize that we’re not the enemy.
https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/register-vote-and-update-your-details
It’s puzzling why counsel for CPR haven’t filed an FCPA complaint with the US Dept of Justice against the recidivists from Carnival and Royal Caribbean. If the CIG won’t release the bid document, and deliberately fails to enact SIPL to prevent the true disclosure of their immediate conflicts and interests, including hidden terms of this deal, then there is a substantial assumption of a corrupt arrangement where the DOJ can open all the books from the US-side and apply fines to CCL/RCL if warranted. Clearly our regime is corrupted to some depth, and these liners are quite literally banking on the status quo maintaining. Let them prove otherwise before ripping up our resources. Change the tune and the tempo from the US side, and vacate some key executive positions in our LA and at the liners!
Lol this port is going to be built regardless of what the pepole want. Save this comment.
Referendum hasn’t even happened yet!? Why is this job fair even happening?
What the hell is really happening in cayman ?
We have a bird in the hand and the PPM have convinced their mindless followers there are 10 birds with their wings clipped in a bush just over the hill waiting to be picked up
They have every incentive to lie about this project because once it is approved and signed off they will have literal years to rationalize why it never lived up to all the promises made
They are counting on Caymanians who are greedy and shortsighted enough to think this will be the panacea for all their issues in the tourism industry
I wonder what the next $200 million dollar solution that will solve all their problems will be?
The consortium needs to take their nose out of the politics of the Cayman Islands it has no business meddling.
This job fair seems to be a bit of cart before the horse mentality, would it not make sense to have the job fair after the result of the referendum.
CPR can meddle right back via US DoJ, and should!
The real question isn’t why the jobs numbers have dropped from 900 to 500
The real question is what else have they lied about