Brac man admits sex with underage girl

(CNS): A 22-year-old man from Cayman Brac man entered a last minute plea on Friday to charges of sex with a 15-year-old girl, ahead of a scheduled trial Monday. Geoff Ryan Scott admitted that he had sex with the underage teenager in July after giving the girl alcohol as well as ganja. When the girl’s mother found her daughter had not come home the next day, she called the police.

When officers tracked down the girl, Scott was arrested and charged with defilement and supplying ganja. After denying the allegation and pleading not guilty, he was set to go on trial this week but change his plea on Friday afternoon. He is now expected to be sentenced in December.

Category: Courts, Crime