Pop-up bar appears set for big crowds

Coral Beach, Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): With what appears to be well over 250 sun loungers, dozens of picnic tables, cabanas and many other seating units, a new pop-up resort on Dart property along Seven Mile Beach seems set to cater to significant crowds. Located between the Dart family home and Royal Palms, Coral Beach is due to formally open Friday and looks as though its target audience is largely cruise ship passengers.

While the private area above the high water mark was previously for the exclusive use of tenants at Camana Bay, the Dart Group has sub-let the beach area to a bar owner. CNS has attempted to contact the owner about the bar’s capacity and how it will charge people to use the facilities, and we are awaiting a response.

CNS popped down to the pop-up bar this week, which was open for business but had few takers, even though it is still free, while Royal Palms appeared to be packed to capacity as always. Staff were unable to say how much customers will be paying to use the facilities, though the beach bar and restaurant menu was not significantly more expensive than other local waterfront bars in the area.

Those leasing the new pop-up venue, who are providing beach resort facilities as well as operating a bar, have packed the area with seating and loungers, which, when CNS visited, were laid side by side down to the water’s edge across Seven Mile Beach and well beyond the previous gated-off private area.

The pop-up bar was given planning permission earlier this year and is meant to be a three-year temporary operation. The third party leasing the location has not been publicised but is said to be a well known local businessman and a politically connected family. In a release about what was described as a low impact facility, Dart said it was still considering future options for the site as part of the overall master plan for Camana Bay.

Category: Business, Tourism