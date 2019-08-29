Miller urges action over boat safety

Boat damaged in fatal crash this month

(CNS): Former opposition leader and North Side MLA Ezzard Miller is urging government to act on boat safety. He said that almost four years after it accepted a motion he brought to the parliament, nothing has been implemented to tackle the problem, even after two people lost their lives and a third was critically injured following a major boat collision earlier this month in the North Sound. Miller said that deficiencies in oversight and diligence of water safety have led to a lowering of standards in local waters.

In October 2015 Miller brought a motion to the Legislative Assembly calling for the introduction of regulations under the Port Authority Law to require owners of boats larger than 21 feet and powered by 150+HP engines to pass a test on boat safety and operation and rules of navigation in Cayman waters. But although the motion gained unanimous support across both sides of the aisle, nothing has happened.

“I said during the debate on this motion… this was a situation waiting for accidents to happen and that introduction of these new safety regulations was urgent,” Miller said. “Unfortunately, since then there have been several fatal boating accidents, and despite accepting the accolades for supporting the motion, government has done nothing to address the dire situation.”

He added, “It is time for some action on this matter before there are any more of these tragic and most distressing accidents on the water.”

Miller believes that new safety regulations should be extended, requiring all boats in the Cayman Islands to register and undergo an annual inspection similar to that for vehicles, with commercial boats subject to random inspections by the maritime authority and police.

“One only has to visit Rum Point or Kaibo on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon to observe the flagrant disregard of rules that should obtain in cases of overtaking, passing, approaching and departing docks, navigating to and departing from anchorage at Rum Point, and transiting to canals,” the North Side representative said.

Calling on government to adopt the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLFREG), he said that would support Cayman’s proud maritime heritage and safeguard the reputation of the of the maritime authority.

“Importantly, drilling down to the impact on boating operations, the adoption of this convention would give greater authority to MACI and the RCIPS to enforce the rules required to maintain safety on the water for all.”

Miller said enforcement officers who come across infractions on the water should also be able to issue tickets and other penalties on the spot in the same way traffic tickets are issued.

He urged the government to meet its responsibility for marking and lighting channels used by the boating public. “It is a national disgrace that government can arrange hundreds of millions of dollars to build a cruise port that is not needed but somehow it cannot find a few thousand dollars to make sure the lights on the Rum Point channel are working properly.”

He also called on divers and watersport operators to be more responsible. “It used to be that whenever you crossed a dive boat with divers in the water there was a ‘divers down’ flag flying and a lookout on the boat. Now far too often I have observed the divers down flag flying without the required accompanying lookout on the boat,” Miler said, as he called for a much more comprehensive approach to local water safety.

