Boat crash kills one, search on for missing man

(CNS): One man has died and another man is missing after a serious boat collision on Sunday night. Police said two vessels crashed in the North Sound, off Prospect, at around 10pm. One of the boats capsized but all three occupants of that vessel were not seriously hurt and were able to swim ashore. In the other boat police found an injured woman and the body of a man, and a search is underway for a third man believed to have been on board.

The second boat sustained serious damage, police said. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and a 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The missing person is a 49-year-old man from George Town. The search for him began last night by officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Joint Marine Unit, and the Air Operations Unit, but was suspended shortly before 4am due to poor visibility. The search resumed at 6am and continues.

Police are urgently appealing for small boat owners to assist with the search. Owners of shallow-draft boats, jet skis or similar vessels, and are willing to assist, are asked to call the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710.

Category: Local News