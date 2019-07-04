RCIPS turns to Jamaica in cold case killing

Courtney Spence was killed in January 2010

(CNS): The RCIPS has teamed up with the Jamaican equivalent of Cayman Crime Stoppers in their investigation into the murder of Courtney Spence (32), who was killed in early 2010 in a parking lot in the industrial area of George Town. Spence, originally from Jamaica, was shot dead at around 11:00pm on 28 January after he finished his shift at the Progressive Distributors warehouse. Late last year detectives revealed they had a new lead and had reopened the case, which had gone cold. Now they are reaching out to people who knew Courtney but have since moved back to Jamaica.

An appeal was made in the Jamaican press this week in the hope that some of his friends will come forward and help in the investigation. A $50,000 reward is on offer for information leading to the prosecution of his killer.

“Detectives believe that people who were close to Courtney around the time of his murder may now be residing in Jamaica, and would like to speak with them,” the RCIPS said in connection with the widening of the probe.

Detectives have previously stated that they suspect the murder was a deliberate, premeditated attack on the victim, who was described as a hard-working man who did not seem to have any enemies.

Anyone with information is asked urged to call Crime Stop Jamaica at 311 or to submit a tip to Cayman Crime Stoppers referencing “Operation CONVOY”.

