OAG calls for improved contract management

(CNS): The Office of the Auditor General found that government could save public cash with better management of services contracted out to the private sector. In her latest report, which examined the main service areas where core government uses the private sector, such as gardening and school buses, Auditor General Sue Winspear again found numerous shortcomings and said better supervision of outsourcing and the justification for it, as well as using government’s collective buying power, would lead to better value for money.

The report looked at how government plans for outsourcing, how well it procured those services and how it managed the contracts.

“The main types of services that the government outsources to private sector contractors are school buses, security services, janitorial and gardening services and some IT-related services,” Winspear said. “It is important that the government obtains value for money for the $10 million a year it spends on these services.”

The OAG said in the report that it found very similar issues to those it discovered and documented in the report about contract workers, “Government’s use of Consultants and Temporary Staff”. But Winspear also found some other issues regarding both the procurement process and contract management practices that need to be improved.

One issue was the government’s failure to coordinate across ministries and use its collective buying power.

“Ministries are independently buying services, often the same services from the same suppliers and there is limited competition for many services,” Winspear stated. “Government needs to make better use of its collective buying power to achieve greater benefits and efficiencies from outsourced services.”

In addition to problems with the justification for outsourcing and acquiring outside services is the ongoing management of them once they are procured. The issue of poor management of government contracts was also noted by auditors in a previous report regarding capital projects.

“Most contracts we looked at specified the services to be delivered but none had clear success measures that would enable the government to effectively monitor and manage performance,” the auditor general stated. “We found only a few examples of ongoing contract management. The government continues to be responsible for these services, even where delivered by the private sector. It therefore needs to embed effective contract management of outsourced services into its day-to-day operations to ensure that it is obtaining high quality services and value for money.”

In response to the latest critical report, the civil service management said they had made “steady progress” in the area of procurement practices with the establishment of the procurement office, the training of civil servants and the creation of a manual, and new policies and guidelines.

In a press release, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the public service procurement regime had greatly improved in recent years with support from the Strategic Reforms Implementation Unit.

“This is in main part thanks to the Central Procurement Office and also the contributions of the SRIU team,” he said. “Chief officers and their teams will continue to take full advantage of the available training, guidance and support within the context of the auditor general’s findings with regards to their agencies. This will help them to address any specific issues identified for their ministries with current outsourced services, and to improve the way they plan and manage these services in the future,” the DG added.

