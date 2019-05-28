CUC blames substation upgrades for power cuts

(CNS): An increase in the amount and length of power cuts and number of customers affected recently is due to upgrades CUC has been undertaking at various substations on Grand Cayman, according to the power company. With the exception of North Side, customers east of Prospect have experienced above normal levels of outages over the last month because of this “very active period of substation upgrades”, which reduces system redundancy. This means that when lightening strikes or a car crashes into a pole, restoring power takes longer, leaving more customers in the dark.

CUC said that when they are all completed, these upgrades will increase capacity and reliability to customers but in the interim there may be more outages.

The most recent was in the early hours of Sunday, 26 May, when 3,250 customers were affected, double the number that would normally be expected under the circumstances. When lightning hit a pole, although line crews responded immediately to replace the damaged equipment, customers in Savannah, Newlands, Lower Valley, Bodden Town, Frank Sound and East End experienced a very early morning power cut of more than four hours.

“Customers regained service at various intervals throughout the morning as CUC personnel worked diligently to safely restore service,” officials said in a release explaining the recent surge in power outages.

CUC said upgrades to the South Sound, North Sound Road and Rum Point substations were completed in October, March and April but the Bodden Town substation is currently out of service for refurbishment. That is planned to be fully back in service by the end of June.

“During the intervening period, customers who would normally be supplied from the Bodden Town substation are being supplied from the Frank Sound or Prospect Substations and are exposed to a greater risk of outages,” CUC warned.

In June it will begin construction of a new Prospect substation, which is expected to be finished in 2020 but that construction should pose only a minimal risk of outages as the existing substation will remain in service throughout. Meanwhile, the power provider also plans major upgrades to Frank Sound substation in 2021.

“Following this major programme of upgrades and refurbishments to the eastern substations, CUC will be able to meet foreseeable load growth with increased reliability for its customers,” the company stated. “As the Cayman Islands continue to grow and our population increases, CUC continues to invest in our country and our people, consistently striving to achieve our vision of empowering Cayman to be a global leader.”

Category: Business, Local News, utilities