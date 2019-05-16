Runway and airfield work to start at ORIA

(CNS): Officials from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority have revealed plans to begin work on upgrading the airfield and runway at Owen Roberts International Airport in the next phase of operation and safety improvements this summer. The authority has almost completed the work on the terminal upgrades and this next phase of exterior work consists of five sub-projects, including extending the runway by 124 metres and establishing airfield perimeter road. In a release from the authority, CIAA CEO Albert Anderson said the project had gone through the design phase and is now going through the tendering process.

“With the transition into the new Owen Roberts International Airport terminal nearing full completion, despite the many challenges we faced with operations during all of the construction phases, we now turn our focus to implementing the ORIA airfield upgrades,” he said.

No costs have been revealed yet for this exterior project but the airport has faced considerable criticisms for the budget and time overruns during the terminal upgrade. The price tag on that is now estimated to be around $70 million, compared with the original price tag of around $55 million. But that has included additional upgrades not originally planned as well as covering the cost of unexpected hitches.

The redevelopment was planned at a time when the airport was in desperate need of an upgrade but the government coffers were bare. Now, with air arrival numbers soaring to ever increasing heights, there has been talk of another expansion to the airport because the pace of growth at the airport is outstripping the projections made in the authority’s 2013 masterplan. This means that a new terminal may be added to the current facility in as little as five years.

Anderson explained that as the CIAA begins work on the airfield areas, careful planning and consideration has been given to completing the runway works in a safe and timely manner to provide the highest quality end product.

“With only one runway serving ORIA, the options were to complete the runway works at night over some 20 weeks, or to have closures during low traffic days and completed in a shorter timeframe and to a higher quality,” the airport boss said.

A decision was made to have closures during the day in order to meet the key objectives of the both the airport and the airlines using it. “We are grateful for the airlines’ full support of this project, which will take approximately eight weeks to complete,” Anderson said.

The full works include milling and re-paving the existing runway surface and filling the ponds on the airfield perimeter, as well as the runway extension of 124 meters to the west of threshold 08. Alongside the new airfield perimeter road, the work includes expanding the international ramp in an easterly direction to accommodate either a single CODE E hardstand, or two CODE C hardstands.

The work will see eight consecutive runway closures in September and October, occurring every Monday evening at 10pm local time after the last flight movement of the day and reopening the following Wednesday at 6am before the first flight movement of the day, enabling a continuous period of 31 hours of work each week. Contingencies will be in place for emergency flight operations during these closures.

These runway closure dates, posted below, have been selected based on historical data that identifies this eight-week period as having the least demand for air carrier service at ORIA, officials stated.

Any unforeseen project delays due to inclement weather or other complications beyond the control of the authority that might impact the ability to complete the runway surface work during this time will not result in further closures of the runway, officials added in the release.

If more time is needed for the runway rehabilitation it will happen at night after the last scheduled air carrier service and re-open the following day before the first flight.

All other sub projects will fall outside of the runway closures and will have limited effect on arrivals or departures, officials said.

“We are very grateful for the travelling public’s ongoing cooperation as we work to improve the infrastructure at ORIA, and in particular for their support of this initiative to reduce the timeframe and increase the safety of this necessary runway pavement work,” Anderson added.

The dates for the scheduled ORIA runway closures are as follows:

Phase Date/Time of Closure Date/Time of Opening Closure 1 Monday, 2 September 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, 4 September 6:00 a.m. Closure 2 Monday, 9 September 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, 11 September 6:00 a.m. Closure 3 Monday, 16 September 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, 18 September 6:00 a.m. Closure 4 Monday, 23 September 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, 25 September 6:00 a.m. Closure 5 Monday, 30 September 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, 2 October 6:00 a.m. Closure 6 Monday, 7 October 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, 9 October 6:00 a.m. Closure 7 Monday, 14 October 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, 16 October 6:00 a.m. Closure 8 Monday, 21 October 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, 23 October 6:00 a.m.

