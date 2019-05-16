Beach sign denying access removed

(CNS): The Public Lands Commission has confirmed that it requested the removal of a sign which recently appeared on Seven Mile Beach denying access to beach-goers. Responding to CNS enquiries, the commission said that the landowner was contravening the Prescription Law and the Public Lands Law. CNS checked the area between Calico Jack’s and the Kimpton Resort on Thursday afternoon and found that the sign had been removed, though tightly packed rows of beach loungers were still set out in the area very close to the water’s edge, making it very difficult to traverse the area.

The issue of beach access remains a matter of major public interest. Since CNS posted the story about this particular sign on Tuesday, more than 150 comments have been posted by readers, with the majority expressing real concerns about the increasing inability of residents to be able to access and use Seven Mile Beach.

Despite the increasing challenge of actually getting onto and enjoying Seven Mile Beach, especially areas of the famous beach that still retain tree cover for shade, the laws are clear. The Prescription Law states that where a pathway to a beach has been in use as a means of access for twenty years, the public has “the absolute and indefeasible right to use such beach, land, road, track or pathway”.

The Public Lands Law prohibits anyone without the lawful authority to do so to “obstruct or interfere with the right of a member of the public… to have access to public land, to use public land or to exercise a public right of way over private land”.

While beach-front land may be in private hands, everything below the high water mark, and some still argue the vegetation line, is public.

