US visitor dies after snorkeling off 7MB

(CNS): A 51-year-old man visiting the Cayman Islands from Massachusetts, USA, was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands Hospital Wednesday evening after snorkelling off Seven Mile Beach, south of Governor’s Beach. The man was said to have encountered difficulties in the water and was brought to shore. Members of the public conducted CPR on the man until the arrival of emergency services. He was taken to the hospital around 5pm, where the police attended. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Category: Local News