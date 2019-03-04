Crown Dependencies fight against BO registers

(CNS): The leaders of Britain’s Crown Dependencies were in London Monday in an effort to stop any attempts by the UK government to impose public beneficial ownership registers on them as it has on the British Overseas Territories. Like the BOTs, the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey are under threat of being blacklisted by the European Union when it reveals the list of what it regards as tax havens this month, but unlike like the territories, the Crown Dependencies dodged the imposition of registers through an amendment to the UK’s Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Law.

But that could change as another pending amendment to the Financial Services Bill could force those three jurisdictions to introduce the same registers that the Cayman Islands and other BOTs with offshore financial centers are facing, according to various reports in the British media.

The leaders of all three dependencies issued a joint statement at the weekend raising objections about the proposed change. They argued that they already have a “robust existing approach” to fighting secret company ownership, echoing the sentiment of Cayman Islands authorities.

“It is a respected constitutional position that the UK does not legislate for the Crown Dependencies on domestic matters without our consent,” the statement said, as they pushed against what was described by Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy and Resources Committee of Guernsey, in a tweet as “unwarranted and inoperative legislation”.

I am travelling to London this morning to meet with @John_Le_Fondre @Ian_Gorst and @HowardQuayleMHK to explain why Westminster should not attempt to pass unwarranted and inoperative legislation. @Govgg @IOMGovernment @GovJersey are indivisible, in lockstep, determined – and right — Gavin St Pier (@gavinstpier) March 4, 2019

No 10 Downing Street said in a press statement that the “Crown Dependencies are separate jurisdictions with their own democratically elected governments. They are responsible for their own fiscal matters.” However, but there are expectations in the UK that parliament will pass the amendment when the postponed debate takes place.

“We consider the legislation to be wholly unnecessary in the context of our robust existing approach to the retention and sharing of beneficial ownership information. All Crown Dependencies are committed to the highest standards of financial services regulation and transparency,” the leaders said in their statement, points that have also been made by all of the BOTs.

“The standards applied by our jurisdictions exceed those of the United Kingdom, the registers in the Crown Dependencies contain information that is accurate and up to date,” the leaders added.

