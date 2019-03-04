Teenager charged in foiled grocery shop stick-up

(CNS): An 18-year-old man from George Town has been charged with robbery and the possession of an imitation gun following a foiled grocery store hold-up last month on Godfrey Nixon Way, when the assailant left empty handed after being hit by the clerk with a stick. The failed robbery happened at about 8:30pm on 18 February, when a masked man entered the shop, pointing an object at the clerk that was covered with a cloth and demanded cash. But the store worker got into a struggle with the would-be robber, striking him the stick before he fled the scene on foot. The teenager was scheduled to appear in Summary Court Monday to face the robbery and weapons charges as well as possession and consumption of ganja.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime