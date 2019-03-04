DoE to spell out safe handling of marine life

(CNS): With increasing reports of the mishandling and abuse of marine animals, such as star-fish and stingrays, the Department of Environment is introducing definitive guidelines to help tour operators protect the species that are under increasing stress. Mishandling them could spell trouble for tour operators, who could lose their licence or face prosecution for the abuse. While touching rays will still be allowed, officials are keen to stop the more aggressive handling and find ways to enforce the law.

At a meeting of the National Conservation Council last week the DoE unveiled the proposed new guidelines, which are based on research and advice from stingray experts about the long-term effects the conditions at the sandbar have on them, which, they said, is not unlike keeping them in captivity.

While the DoE said that the rays at Stingray City are an “indisputably invaluable natural resources for the Cayman Islands”, it is important that the tourist interaction with them does not cause harm.

Lifting the animals out the water and bending them in any way are serious areas of concerns, the DoE scientists said. They also want to encourage people going to the Sand Bar not to apply sunscreen when handling the animals.

“A single incident of mishandling may not result in immediately apparent harm, but the same rays are handled several times daily and impacts such as from bending, lifting while pregnant, sunscreen and scratches can be cumulative and long-term,” the draft guidelines state.

The draft guidelines show a catalog of images of animals being mishandled but also show what is reasonable and acceptable. They define the lifting of rays out of the water as ‘take’, which means people can be prosecuted.

Any elevation of the stingray which causes the spiracles, eyes, mouth or gills to be held out of the water, holding rays so their wing slaps against a person’s body, bending the rays or gripping the fins to immobilize them and interaction with the mid-line of the stingray will all be considered ‘take’ to allow for prosecution.

Similar guidance and instructions on handling starfish have also been drawn up in an effort to protect these creatures, which are also protected and can be stressed by mishandling.

People who see illegal handling are now being encouraged to report it to the DoE via email at doe@gov.ky, including a picture of the observed action, date and location and information on who the suspected offender. See draft guidelines in the CNS Library The the full agenda noted of the NCC meeting here

Related

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature