Elderly woman injured in domestic assault

(CNS): Police arrested a 33-year-old woman from West Bay on Friday on suspicion of assault GBH following an assault at a residence off Watercourse Road on Wednesday evening. Police said that an elderly woman was assaulted by someone known to her during an argument at the residence. She attended the Cayman Islands Hospital yesterday, a day after the assault, and was treated for a broken hand. The police did not specify the relationship between the victim and the alleged assailant. The woman arrested has since been bailed police said.

Category: Crime, Police