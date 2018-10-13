Cops on hunt for gunmen after GT shooting

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has opened an investigation into a shooting on Sound Way in George Town Friday night in which one man was seriously wounded. Just before 8pm, armed police were called to the location and assessed the area as being safe before medics were able to attend to the injured man, who was taken to hospital. Police said two suspects were believed to have left the location on foot, one armed with a handgun and the other with a machete. Police searched the area Friday night but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the online RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

