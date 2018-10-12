Distraught over neighbour’s barking dogs

I have had to listen to the excessive barking of my neighbour’s dogs for years now. I am not exaggerating when I say these dogs bark all day every day and all night every night and I have honestly come to the point where I cannot tolerate this any longer. I do not look forward to coming home from work and I hate being home for any length of time because of having to listen to these dogs barking. These dogs are also illegal breeds, which people continue to breed, and I can’t help but feel that this fact makes the situation even more ridiculous.



Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Local News